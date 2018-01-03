5 Stylish New Year's Necessities You Can Get on Amazon Prime

Whether your New Year’s resolution includes hitting the gym or updating your wardrobe, starting 2018 off in style has never been easier thanks to Amazon Prime. According to an article published by The Business of Fashion, Amazon “shipped over five billion items worldwide via its subscription based Prime service in 2017 while adding more new members than ever before.” Thanks to its free 2-day shipping policy, it’s no wonder why shoppers turn to Amazon Prime for just about anything and everything. So if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe in 2018, we suggest hitting up Amazon Fashion and its partner brand, Shopbop.com, who also offers Prime shipping to members on thousands of designers items. To help get your New Year started in style, we’ve rounded up five stylish essentials.

Keep scrolling to shop our five favorite and fashionable New Year’s necessities and more!

Cashmere Sweater

A quality cashmere sweater is a must-have for the winter and this mock neck style is affordable, chic and perfect for layering.

Buy It! Bop Basics Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater, $160; shopbop.com

Raw Hem Jeans

Update your denim this year with a pair of raw hem jeans. They’re trendy and cool and perfect for showing off your favorite booties, heels or flats.

Buy It! AG Adriano Goldschmied Denim Legging with Ankle Step Hem, $124.99-$225; amazon.com

Cool Sneakers

Step into the New Year in a fresh new pair of kicks. These colorful New Balance sneakers are perfect for hitting the gym or rocking on the weekends with jeans and a sporty puffer coat.

Buy It! New Balance Tennis Shoes, $73.01-$129.95; amazon.com

Mesh Leggings

If your New Year’s resolution includes hitting the gym then a new pair of leggings is essential. We especially love these sleek and sexy mesh cut-out leggings.

Buy It! Onzie Mesh Cutout Capri Leggings, $69; shopbop.com

Tote Handbag

Red is the color of the season so why not try it out with a cute new tote? This quilted carry-all is perfect for work and play.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Arianna Nylon Tote, $76.80; amazon.com

What stylish essentials are you shopping for the New Year? Comment below and let us know!