3 Instagrammable Activewear Launches to Know, Including Model Alexis Ren's New Line

Call it the back-to-school effect: When this time of year rolls around, we’re ready to reset and revisit those promises we made to ourselves in January. One surefire way to get us back to the gym? Spankin’ new workout gear. And thanks to a new onslaught of activewear launches, finding flattering, functional clothes may be easier than ever (not to mention, perfect for your next gym selfie). From Girlfriend Collective’s first full collection to model Alexis Ren’s sexy new line, there’s something for everyone.

Ren Active

Model Alexis Ren, who has over 10 million followers on Instagram, made her debut as a designer in a realm that her fans may not have necessarily expected. “Everyone’s expected me to do swim, and I thought, eh, it’s too predictable,” she tells PeopleStyle. The model launched Ren Active, a line of sports bras, bottoms, tops, bodysuits and jackets intended to be worn to the gym and beyond. “I’m from L.A. and we don’t usually get out of our workout clothes if we’re in them. I wanted something that I could go into a meeting and still look put together and still look on-trend,” she says.

Ren’s favorite piece from the collection is The Tasmin, an undeniably sexy long-sleeve one-piece with a plunging sheer cutout. “I haven’t worn it yet, but I’ve been trying to keep an eye out on an event where I can pull it off,” she says. “You can work out in it, or you can go out in it, which I really wanted for a lot of the pieces.”

The 20-piece collection ranges from $68-$178 and is available now at REVOLVE and renactive.co.

Girlfriend Collective

You may have heard of this brand from its initial launch last year, when it offered a pair of free black leggings to anyone who signed up for their newsletter. Sure enough, word spread, the waitlist grew like crazy and now, the online store is officially up and running (no months-long wait necessary). The collection now consists of minimalist sports bras, easy T-shirts and leggings in eight fun colors, with some pieces ranging in size from XXS-XXXL. As an amazing bonus, the stretchy, comfortable fabric is made from recycled water bottles and their packaging is entirely recyclable.

The collection ranges from $38-$68 and is available now at girlfriend.com.

Lively Active

Lively is known for bralettes and cute underwear, and now they’re adding five sports bras to their lineup for the first time. The active racerback bra, active high-neck bra, active bralette, active colorblock bralette, and active crossback bralette all feature “high-comfort seaming and lightweight, yet sturdy cup support, alongside a new breathable, sweat-wicking athletic material,” according to the brand. Plus, the cute color combinations are just begging to be Instagrammed.

Each bra is available for $35 on wearlively.com, or you can choose one of their “mix-and-match” options and buy multiple items and score a deal.

