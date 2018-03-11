New Mom Kylie Jenner Is 'Back At It' in a Crop Top and Lace-Up Pants

After months of laying low to focus on her pregnancy and, now, being a parent to daughter Stormi, born on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner was ready for a mom’s night out – and she had the perfect outfit ready to go.

After fellow first-time mom Khloé Kardashian‘s baby shower on Saturday, the 20-year-old reality star hit the town with BFF Jordyn Woods.

The duo appeared to attend a birthday party for Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who turns 27 on Tuesday — at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

While prepping for their night out, Jenner and Woods flaunted their coordinating black outfits for the birthday bash, as displayed in selfies posted by the makeup mogul. Jenner sported a long-sleeved crop top with cut-out neckline and pants that laced up the front. Her pal went with a tube top and bottoms with a zipper detail.

Both covered up in cropped puffer jackets, a red one for Jenner and blue for Woods.

“Back at it again,” Jenner captioned one photo shared to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner’s look also included some bling in the form of bracelets worn over her sleeves. She shared a photo of the jewelry on her wrist along with birthday boy Thompson, who also showed off some jewels for the celebration.

Jenner continued to keep the selfie game strong at the party, where she posed with sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner, 22, also shared a silly pic with her younger sibling to Instagram, captioning it, “love you, mean it.”

