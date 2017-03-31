The Kardashian-Jenners Prove They Still Have Some Style Tricks Up Their Sleeve

There are certain trendy fashion tropes that have become synonymous with the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Sheer tops worn sans brassiere, for example, have become a staple for the first family of reality TV, as have various pieces of latex garb, waist-length hair, and a wide array of sweat-inducing lucite booties. But just when you think you have a pretty comprehensive understanding of all the ins and outs of these ladies’ mode of dress, the KarJenners go ahead and throw you a major style curveball. Like the out-of-left-field outfits Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloé all stepped out in on Thursday.

As the official supermodel in the family and peak Cool Teen™, it falls on Kendall’s shoulders to test out all of the latest, most avant garde fashions and report back to her siblings on her findings. A responsibility the Vogue cover girl clearly takes extremely seriously, running errands around L.A. in an oversized red and white striped shirt with arm vents cut into the underside of the sleeve which she then partially tucked into her very tiny jean shorts that appear to have been cut so that only the frayed, outside leg seam remains connected to an equally frayed strip of fabric around her ankles. Will everyone be wearing no-leg pants in 2017? Time will tell.

Kourtney, on the other hand, opted for a classic post-pregnancy Kim K ensemble with a slight twist, wearing a lace cami tucked in to black knee-length spandex bike shorts and an oversized motorcycle jacket draped across her shoulders. She paired this ensemble with a pair of lucite heels, giving hers a personal touch by monogramming them with her own name scrawled across the toe strap.

It appears Khloé also had some trendy new ideas of her own.

The Revenge Body host appeared in her makeup artist Joyce Bonelli‘s Instagram stories, posing for a photo shoot wearing only a very high-cut sheer unitard with a smattering of silver crystals across the chest and no pants.

CURRENTLY GOOD AMERICAN @simonrobins1000 STYLING @jenatkinhair #MAKEUPBYJOYCE | 📷face pic by ME 📷body pix by ALEXA Table Top By VERSACE A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

She also took the moment to introduce us to the fresh, new concept of a chainmail choker/corset combo, proving their truly is no end to these trailblazing style muses’ aesthetic innovations.

What do you think of these new fashions? Which trend would you be willing to wear? Sound off below!