Beyoncé may have just announced she is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, but that wasn’t her only reveal Wednesday. Ivy Park, the star’s athleisure line sold at Nordstrom and Topshop, is back! The brand just released its spring/summer 2017 campaign video and images and we’re already counting down the days until the new collection hits stores.

For the first time, a cast including actress Yara Shahidi, model Sophie Koella and singer-songwriters Chloe and Halle Bailey and singer Sza join Queen Bey in the campaign video and shoot. The message behind it? Each woman comes from a different background, but their love for an active lifestyle brings them together.

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the KarJenners’ Costa Rica Trip Beauty Must-Haves (Minus the 8 Pros They Brought on the Trip)

And there’s plenty of other exciting campaigns and collaborations happening now too. Hailey Baldwin and Taylor Hill were just named the newest international spokespersons for L’Oréal Professionnel, which doesn’t surprise us, considering the two social media superstars are known for flaunting their flawless hair on Instagram (Hailey just showed off a new cut!).

Twice as nice! Discover our newest #lorealpro ambassadors @haileybaldwin and @taylor_hill! #lorealprous #lorealproambassador #glamteam #hairstyle A video posted by L'Oréal Professionnel US (@lorealprous) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:11am PST

Dying for some serious denim inspiration? Then look no further than Paige‘s spring 2017 campaign featuring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The designer and supermodel even posed topless in one photo, shot by famed photographer Philip Dixon at his Venice Beach house.

NEW PAIGE Spring '17 Campaign ft. @rosiehw! Click the link in our bio or head to PAIGE.com to shop. #LIVEINIT A photo posted by PAIGE (@paige) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Sylvester Stallone‘s rising model daughter Sistine Stallone (she’s walked the Chanel runway and stripped down for LOVE Magazine’s in 2016) just landed another major campaign to add to her resumé. The 18-year-old was named the face of the New York contemporary handbag brand Botkier‘s new spring campaign.

Plus, Rag & Bone just announced actress Haley Bennett (you probably recognize her for her role in The Girl on the Train opposite Emily Blunt) as the star of the brand’s ongoing Photo Project which features the spring/summer 2017 collection. “The spirit of this rag & bone collaboration was all about movement and fluidity,” the actress said. “Being comfortable in your skin and the clothes you’re wearing.”

And finally, you’re not going to want to miss this new campaign video for Madonna‘s Material Girl brand (which you can purchase at Macy’s), featuring recording artist, Material Girl Fashion Director Pia Mia.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Famous Chanel Couture Runway Bride (from Claudia Schiffer to Lily-Rose Depp!)

The campaign entitled, “Modern Fairytale” looks to be just that, especially considering it was inspired by the 20-year-old star’s first ever musical performance in elementary school, of none other than Cinderella. “The synthesis of music and fashion- to life – is a dream come true,” she said.

It’s finally here… #MGxPiaMia Modern Fairytale ♡ follow @MaterialGirl for more! A video posted by Pia Mia (@piamia) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Which one of these new ad campaigns are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.