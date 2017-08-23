American Girl Just Introduced This New Hawaiian Character

Say “Aloha!” to the newest American Girl.

The brand has debuted a new Hawaiian doll—and BeForever character—Nanea Mitchell, who grew up on the island of Oahu in 1941.

The 9-year-old girl’s story, written by Newbery Honor Award-winning author Kirby Larson, focuses on the bombing of Pearl Harbor, its aftermath, and how Nanea “embraces her spirit of aloha and deeply held belief in kokua—doing good deeds and giving selflessly—to do her part for the war effort and help restore peace to her beloved Hawaiian home,” American Girl revealed in a press release.

The Nanea collection features the 18-inch-doll with hazel eyes and dark brown hair, and several 1940s-era, Hawaiian-inspired outfits and Nanea-inspired apparel for girls. It also has a philanthropic effort tied to it as well.

Along with the doll’s debut, American Girl will donate funds to the American Red Cross and their Service to the Armed Forces mission to provide care and comfort to veterans, members of the military, and their families. From today until Dec. 31, the company will match any customer donation, up to $75,000 maximum, made at americangirl.com or at any American Girl store in the U.S. They will also donate $575,000 worth of its signature 18-inch dolls to provide comfort in times of need.

“At its heart, our BeForever line is about building a bridge of understanding, helping girls today see the interconnectedness—the feelings, experiences, hopes, and dreams—that exists between themselves and girls from long ago,” Katy Dickson, president of American Girl, said in a statement.

“We hope Nanea’s powerful story of resilience, responsibility to others, and contributing for the common good—or kokua, as it’s known in Hawaii—will resonate with girls and show them they have the power within to face the obstacles that come their way.”

There’s also a surprise in store for American Girl lovers. To celebrate the launch, fans can enter the Nanea Island Inspiration Sweepstakes at any of the 20 stores nationwide for the chance to win a getaway for four to Oahu.

