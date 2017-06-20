Barbie Launches 15 New Diverse Ken Dolls with Different Skin Tones, Body Types and Hair Styles (Even A Man Bun!)

Last year, the iconic Barbie doll got a much-needed body positive makeover as part of the parent company Mattel’s #TheDollEvolves campaign. That’s when the brand rolled out an array of diverse Barbie dolls available in tall, curvy and petite sizes, as well as a range of skin tones, hair colors and hair textures, widely regarded as a step in a more inclusive direction.

Now, it’s Barbie’s boyfriend Ken’s turn to get a fresh, 21st-century makeover.

Today, Barbie announced the expansion of its Fashionistas line by introducing 15 new Ken dolls. The new Kens have three body types — slim, broad and original. In addition, the dolls will feature seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and chic, modern fashion looks unlike any other Ken dolls you’ve seen before.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Ken’s style has come quite a long way since he was first introduced to the world in 1961.

The original Ken doll was dressed quite skimpy, sporting only his tiny lifeguard suit, towel and sandals. Over the decades, he has evolved — including Totally Hair Ken in the ’90s — but this is the biggest range of Ken types the brand has ever released.

And every iteration of dream Kens are included, whether it’s a surfer boy with a man bun or plaid-loving college bro. Check out Ken’s full transformation over the years below.

What do you think about Ken’s new look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.