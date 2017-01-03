Caitlyn Jenner’s New M.A.C. Collection! Jen Atkin’s New Dry Shampoo! And More New Beauty Launches To Freak Out Over This Month

Few things get the New Year started quite like Champagne and a new gym membership. But if you’re like us, updating your beauty collection might just take precedence over your barre class schedule — in which case, these brand new beauty launches will get you hyped for the 12 months ahead. So if you’re putting off lacing up those sneakers, consider that there’s no better time to get your vanity in shape than now — especially with these products launching this month.

1. Caitlyn Jenner’s M.A.C. Collection

Creating just one single lipstick wasn’t enough for Jenner, who, like her daughter Kylie, is rapidly expanding her beauty empire. The star has just announced her new 15-piece collection with M.A.C., which will launch on January 5th at maccosmetics.com, and include everything from false eyelashes to the perfect nude lipstick. And because the range was created for “all ages, all races and all sexes” according to the brand, there’s something for everyone.

2. Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam

SH*T JUST GOT REAL. Dry Shampoo foam, coming soon. A photo posted by OUAI Haircare (@theouai) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin has another secret weapon up her sleeve, and this time, it’s a new way to apply dry shampoo. Sure, we’ve seen sprays and pastes — but she’s bringing us a foam formula that even has Khloé freaking out. Atkin shared a video of the star on Snapchat, in which she’s holding what seems to be the foam, saying, “Jen told me that I’m not allowed to put her new product that she gave me to test on social media, but it’s so good that I have to kind of tease you guys.” Meaning we’re not-so-patiently waiting until it launches on January 13th.

RELATED: 22 Products To Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

3. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Blend Artist Sponges

If your resolution has you spending your money on a green juice instead of beauty products, we understand. Luckily, L’Oreal’s new (very affordable) makeup sponges will keep your makeup flawless — whether you’re blending foundation, applying concealer or contouring your cheekbones (yes, there’s one for every goal).

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Infallible Blend Artist Sponges, $7.99 each; lorealparisusa.com

4. Drunk Elephant Babyfacial

Everything about the name “Babyfacial” makes us imagine the smooth, poreless, ageless skin of our dreams. And by mixing glycolic and salicylic acids with ultra-hydrating ingredients, Drunk Elephant has managed to create a product that’ll give you results comparable to a pro-quality facial. The only bad news? You’ll have to wait until January 10th to get your hands on it at Sephora.

5. Clinique x Crayola

Because the world needed a new nostalgic beauty collaboration, Clinique has launched a 10-shade Chubby Stick collection, all named after and color-matched to some of Crayola’s iconic crayons. So if you always wanted to wear Tickle Me Pink or Mauvelous on your pout, now’s your chance.

Buy It! Clinique Crayola Chubby Lip Crayons, $17 each; clinique.com

6. Michael Todd Sonic Eraser Pro



Your relationship with your skincare products is about to get a whole lot deeper, thanks to Michael Todd’s new tool that helps them penetrate (you guessed it) deeper into your skin. So whether it’s an anti-aging serum or overnight mask, you’ll get the most of every benefit.

Buy It! Michael Todd Sonic Eraser Pro, $149; amazon.com

7. Milk Makeup Lip Metals

From smudge-proof metallic eye shadows to an out-of-this-world holographic highlighter, Milk has created some of the coolest products on the market since they launched last year. And they’re upping their game with yet another makeup bag MVP, their new lip metals. They’ll launch on January 24th in three eye-catching metallic shades worthy of any night out. Now if only we had them to amp up this year’s New Year’s Eve glam.

What products are you excited to try this year? Sound off below.