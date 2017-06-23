People



Net-A-Porter's Sale Just Upgraded to Clearance

Net-a-Porter must really love us because the online retailer just moved its sale items to clearance. That means you don’t have to worry about the prices going back up because all of those amazing deals are now locked in place until the designer styles sell out.

And with steep reductions at up to 70 percent off (yes, seven zero), you can find pieces from your favorite designers for less than $100. Seriously, there are pages upon pages of ridiculously good deals. You’ll find twirl-worthy skirts perfect for all of the fancy events on your summer agenda and edgy jeans that will leave your friends impressed. But Net-a-Porter shoppers aren’t wasting any time getting in on the action, and some of our favorite looks are already starting to sell out. There’s no need to panic, though. We’ve dropped ten must-haves below to help you get going.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite clearance items and head to Net-a-Porter‘s website for more goodies.

Bow cotton-poplin shirt
Courtesy
Selena cropped mid-rise bootcut jeans
Courtesy

Buy It! Paper London Bow Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $80 (orig. $200); net-a-porter.com ; J Brand Selena Cropped Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $60 (orig. $200); net-a-porter.com

Tulle maxi skirt
Courtesy
Moore one-shoulder cotton-blend poplin and stretch-jersey bodysuit
Courtesy

Buy It! Needle & Thread Tulle Maxi Skirt, $83 ($165); net-a-porter.com; Alix Moore One-Shoulder Cotton-Blend Poplin and Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit, $68 (orig. $225): net-a-porter.com

One-shoulder stretch-jersey midi dress
Courtesy
Off-the-shoulder shirred gingham cotton blouse
Courtesy

Buy It! Norma Kamali One-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress, $88 (orig. $175);  net-a-porter.com ; Madewell Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Gingham Cotton Blouse, $35.50 (orig. $70); net-a-porter.com

Perforated stretch-jersey skirt
Courtesy
Oversized embellished cotton-jersey T-shirt
Courtesy

Buy It! T by Alexander Wang Perforated Stretch-Jersey Skirt, $78 (orig. $195); net-a-porter.com ; Marc Jacobs Oversized Embellished Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $45 (orig. $150); net-a-porter.com

Juno belted denim skirt
Courtesy
Ava crepe de chine top
Courtesy

Buy It! M.i.h. Jeans Juno Belted Denim Skirt, $80 (orig. $265); net-a-porter.com; Elizabeth and James Ava Crepe de Chine Top, $80 (orig. $265); net-a-porter.com