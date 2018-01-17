NeNe Leakes Proudly Wears Sweatshirt With Her Own Mugshot on It

NeNe Leakes has gone from “mugshots to millions” and is proud of it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday wearing a black sweatshirt with her mugshot emblazoned on it that was taken when she was arrested 25 years ago.

Wearing her hair in a top knot along with a smile, Leakes held up a peace sign as she posed along a brick building.

“From Mugshots to MILLIONS #growingpains #25yearsago #nowgetyolife #embraceyou #speakyourtruth #testimonytuesday #ownit,” she captioned the photo.

The reality star shared a snap of her wearing a similar sweatshirt featuring another one of her mugshots. She is so proud of her journey from criminal to star that Leakes plans to sell the shirt at her boutique.

Leakes appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 8 to talk about her mugshot which was mentioned on the show by Shereé Whitfield after she learned Leakes had been calling her boyfriend a “con artist.”

“I really don’t care about Shereé bringing up a mugshot,” Leakes told Cohen. “Anybody can get a mugshot. A mugshot does not equal 10 years in prison for doing a Ponzi scheme.”

She continued, “And by the way, Shereé can be worried about her own mugshot, her son got a mugshot and her man got a mugshot.”

Leakes was arrested in 1992 and charged with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of “theft of services” for ripping off her phone company when she was 25-years-old. She was arrested three more times due to probation violations, according to IB Times.

During Sunday’s episode of the hit Bravo show, Kim Zolciak-Biermann made some shocking allegations against Leakes, telling Whitfield that Leakes was under the influence of substance abuse.

“She’s so unstable,” she told Whitfield of Leakes. “She’s on something, Shereé. Bitch, it’s not that serious. It bothers you that I saw you park your Rolls-Royce in a handicap spot? It’s a rent-a-Royce. It ain’t even a real f—— Royce!”

Leakes — who has had an up-and-down relationship with Zolciak-Biermman — agreed that something was weird with their relationship.

“I always feel like the energy’s off,” she said. “We’ve known each other the longest and it just seems like our relationship is never anything but very surface. You just aren’t very supportive. You aren’t around.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.