NeNe Leakes is “very comfortable” in the skin she’s in and she’s not afraid to show it off, no matter what the critics say!

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star, mother of two and proud “glam-ma” got Instagram hyped on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself modeling a very revealing black gown, its sheer top showing off Leakes’ bare breasts.

Her post came days after cast members on RHOA called Leakes an “elder,” a comment she referenced in the pic’s caption.

“Simply sexy,” Leakes wrote of the outfit, dubbed “the Black Angel Dress,” which is for sale at her boutique in Georgia. “Wear a black bra or tank! I just go bare because when you’re an elder, ain’t nobody looking no ways, right?”

NeNe Leakes NeNe Leakes/Instagram

It didn’t take long for the online trolls to come after Leakes. But she wasn’t here for it.

“I’m very comfortable in the skin I’m in, which is why I’m letting you see it!” Leakes wrote back to one critic.

The former Fashion Police host also compared herself to fellow reality star Kim Kardashian West, who is known for sharing empowering nude photos on Instagram.

“Um do u make these comments on Kim K’s page?” Leakes asked.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Lisa Rinna Poses For Nude Selfie!

This isn’t the first time Leakes has made a splash with her outfit on her Instagram page.

In January, Leakes shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a black sweatshirt with her mugshot emblazoned on it — taken when she was arrested 25 years ago.

Leakes was arrested in 1992 and charged with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of “theft of services” for ripping off her phone company when she was 25-years-old. She was arrested three more times due to probation violations, according to IB Times.

“From Mugshots to MILLIONS” Leakes captioned the photo, adding in another post that she was selling the apparel at her store.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.