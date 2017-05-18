Neiman Marcus Is Having an Epic Summer Sale! Here's What We're Shopping

While some stores are just getting rid of their winter stock in the form of major markdowns and serious deals, Neiman Marcus knows what you’re really after: your beach wardrobe. The department store is currently holding not one but two amazing sales, including lots of the summery stuff you want to be wearing right now! The first is 40 percent off an enormous selection of shoes, while the second, a “Swim + Sun” sale, offers 25-30 percent off tons of swimsuits, sunglasses and coverups—but act fast: the shoe sale ends May 20, while the swim sale ends May 21.

Pieces from all your favorite brands are up for grabs — from contemporary lines like Splendid and Loeffler Randall to high-end designers such as Stella McCartney and Michael Kors. Of course, the People Style team made a collective dash to the website to shop the online-only sale (one staffer even exclaimed, “I’m like hyperventilating rn”), so we thought it only fair to share what we’re scooping up. And don’t forget to come back and let us know what you buy in the comments!

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: I’ve been eyeing these Loeffler Randall slides for weeks, but they were a leetle out of my price range. I love the happy (yet sophisticated) color scheme, and the one-inch heel makes them completely walkable. Not to mention that they’re completely versatile. I can’t wait to wear them with everything from my new Levi’s to black cotton dresses this summer. Buy it! Loeffler Randall slides, now $210 (original price: $350); neimanmarcus.com



Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: I love that one-pieces are making a comeback and that they’re not your average “mom” suits either! I couldn’t resist this Heidi Klein zip-front suit — it’s just sexy enough without being too over the top, and I love the color combo. Nothing is more classic than a good black suit (and worth the splurge when it’s so well made, like this one)! Buy It! Heidi Klein Swimsuit, now $199.50 (original price: $285); neimanmarcus.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I always find that I don’t have enough easy, breezy tops to last me through summer. So when I saw that this Derek Lam piece was available at a major steal, I considered it a sign that it’s time to stock up. I love that it mixes a cute sweetheart neckline with a trendy tie at the waist. Translation: it’s perfect for the office and meeting my friends at brunch. Buy It! Derek Lam 10 Crosby sleeveless tie-front sweetheart poplin top, now $195 (original price $325); neimanmarcus.com

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: To tell you the truth: I spare absolutely no expense for shoes. It’s the downside of being a size 10+. But every once in a while when a sale pops up, a girl like me gets lucky. This Stuart Weitzman mule is my dream shoe: a flat in a neutral color with a fashionable detail (those tassels!) that functions as an “optical illusion” so I don’t ever fret over the size of my feet. Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Slidealong Tassel Pointed-Toe Mule, now $266 (original price: $398); neimanmarcus.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: My summer wardrobe consists of dresses, dresses and more dresses, because I throw one on and instantly look put together with minimal effort. And once I have on a bronzed faux glow, I love how a crisp white version pops against my skin. It’s almost my birthday, so I’m planning on gifting myself this pretty sleeveless style from Joie so I can wear it to the beach on Memorial Day Weekend. Buy It! Joie Lindell Mixed-Lace Sleeveless Dress, $178 (original price: $298); neimanmarcus.com

Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: I come from a long line of designer-sunglass-obsessed women, and it’s a passion that can take a hefty toll on my bank account. So when a sale this good comes around, you better believe I’m going to take the opportunity to save some serious change on my favorite accessory and pick up some new fancy frames, like this Fendi pair, at a fraction of the price. Buy It! Fendi Wire Rim Sunglasses, $170.25 (original price: $505); neimanmarcus.com

What will you pick up from the Neiman Marcus sale?