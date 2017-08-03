Stop what you’re doing and head over to Neiman Marcus right now to shop their amazing flash sale! For one day only you can score up to 75 percent off over 500 styles, including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from designers like Tibi, Rebecca Taylor, Elizabeth and James and more. The best part? Tons of the items marked down are perfect transitional pieces that will take you from summer to fall in style. We’ve picked out five of our favorites below — shop these and more before the sale ends Aug. 4 at 10 A.M. ET!

Lace Slip Dress

Slip dresses are surprisingly versatile (try them layered for fall!), and we especially love this one’s sheer lace hem.

Buy It! Rebecca Taylor Floral-Print Lace-Combo Slip Dress, $121.10 (orig. $495); neimanmarcus.com

Block Heel Booties

These suede ankle boots are perfect for all seasons. They’re great for summer music festivals or in the fall with jeans and maxi dresses.

Buy It! Joie Cloee Suede Ankle Boots, $97.30 (orig. $348); neimanmarcus.com

Floral Mini Dress

This pretty floral mini is just begging to be worn to your next party.

Buy It! Shoshanna Strapless Floral-Print Mini Dress, $144.20 (orig. $590); neimanmarcus.com

Hobo Bag

Add some ’60s vibes to your look with this woven purse, from the Olsens’ Elizabeth and James line.

Buy It! Elizabeth and James Zoe Woven Suede Hobo Bag, $190.40 (orig. $595); neimanmarcus.com

Asymmetric Ruffle Hem Skirt

Ruffles and florals make this skirt perfect for almost any occasion. Pair it with a chic button-down shirt for the office or a cute crop top for a night out.

Buy It! Tibi Gypsy Printed Silk Asymmetric Midi Skirt, $121.10 (orig. $495); neimanmarcus.com

What designer styles are you shopping at the Neiman Marcus flash sale? Comment below and let us know!