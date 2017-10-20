5 Brands to Shop From Neiman Marcus' New Indie Beauty Selection

Walk through any department store’s beauty department and you’ll be faced with a similar experience: luxurious Chanel, Dior, YSL, Charlotte Tilbury, and M.A.C. makeup, pricey skincare products that you don’t know if you actually need, luxe candles that you hope someone will buy you for the holidays, and women offering up fancy fragrance samples. What you most likely won’t find? A brand whose label you don’t recognize.

Until now, that is, because Neiman Marcus is diversifying its beauty selection for a limited time. On the heels of the Indie Beauty Expo, the retailer is launching a new “indie” beauty category, stocked with brands that are new, effective, and mostly feature good-for-you ingredients. So if you’re looking to revamp your beauty stash this season, let us introduce you to a few names that you’ll learn to love.

1. Mahalo Skin Care (above)

The brand created masks, balms and elixirs based on the principles of Hawaiian Mindfulness, with the cleanest and purest of ingredients.

2. Ranavat Botaniques



Michelle Ranavat crafted this organic range of masques and tonics using inspiration from India’s beauty history and Ayurvedic medicine, along with ingredients sourced from the Himalayas and New Zealand.

3. Beneath Your Mask



After being diagnosed with Lupus, founder Dana Jackson took her beauty regimen into her own hands, creating five products that wouldn’t harm her immune system — and happen to look great on your vanity.

4. Ayuana

What happens when two cosmetics industry vets team up to create a line of skincare? Ayuana — a range of safe, clean skincare products that focus on the concept that less is more when it comes to beauty.

5. Girl Undiscovered

This pesticide and herbicide-free line consists of crystals, cleansing water, face oil and a mask, with ingredients pulled straight from their natural habitats.

