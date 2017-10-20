If hefty holiday gift catalogues have not hit your mailboxes yet, they’re about too. And as the stress starts to build around finding that perfect gift for everyone on your list, you can always count on a few retailers to to give you a good laugh. Goop loves to find the most obscure things you never knew existed — or needed. And then there’s the Neiman Marcus Christmas book that just hit households this week and suggests gifting trips exceeding $100,000 and a designer fridge that will set you back $50,000.

Dolce & Gabbana Fridge

The store suggests that you get should give this $50,000 Dolce & Gabbana fridge to the person “who has everything.” (Because giving a simple gift card for those types of people on your list is just not as fun.) The Italian fashion house teamed up with the appliance brand, Smeg, to create nine different refrigerator designs, which are sold exclusively at Neiman Marcus. The rest of the appliance line hasn’t hit shelves yet, but the fridge is by far the most impressive piece of the collection. Still interested in buying? It’s worth noting shipping starts at $495 but really, good taste, has no price limit.

Buy It! Dolce Gabbana x SMEG Saint Geneviève refrigerator, $50,000; neimanmarcus.com

Photo Session with Gray Malin

And as for their coveted Fantasy Gifts list, you’re in store for the most exclusive and ridiculously priced experiences imaginable.

A private flight and photo session with photographer Gray Malin is available for $35,000. Malin is known for his scenic aerial shots, but if you’re wondering how much work you ‘d have to do “on set,” the answer is absolutely nothing. All you have to do is sit on the beach while he snaps away from high above. Then you get to keep the photo of yourself enjoying the most relaxing holiday gift imaginable.

Buy It! Private flight and photo session with photographer Gray Malin, $35,000; neimanmarcus.com

Trip and Piece of Jewelry by Stephen Webster

What’s more fun than going on a trip to Africa? Going on a trip to Africa to make a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry with acclaimed designer Stephen Webster. In this $300,000 experience, you’ll head to Zambia to visit the world’s largest producer of emeralds and see the jewels being processed, then head to London to collaborate with Webster to turn the jewels into a one-of-a-kind piece.

Buy It! Zambian emerald trip and one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry from Stephen Webster, $300,000; neimanmarcus.com

Matching Rolls-Royce Cars

If you buy your significant other his-and-hers pajama sets every holiday, you really need to step it up this year. And what better way to say “I love you” than driving around in matching limited-edition Rolls Royce cars?

Buy It! Limited-edition Dawns for You + Me Rolls-Royce, $439,625 and $445,750; neimanmarcus.com

Custom Olympia Le-Tan Handbags

Don’t give another first-edition print of your friends’ favorite book (come on, so boring). Get way more creative with a custom handbag featuring the title of their favorite books by designer Olympia Le-Tan. Travel to Paris to visit her atelier, then enjoy a new handbag arriving to your door every other month for the rest of the year.

Buy It! Bespoke Olympia Le-Tan handbags, $45,000; neimanmarcus.com

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Gifts Under $200 From Really Expensive Stores

If your jaw is still on the floor from all of the outrageous prices of these gift ideas, we’d like to point out that a portion of the proceeds of the Fantasy gifts will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

How to Get Seriously Glowing Skin

But even if a charitable aspect can’t make you drop two-years income on a fantasy gift, then you’ll want to stick to the store’s “Gifts $250 and Under” section, which includes a hair brush, earrings and more options that won’t put you in bankruptcy.

Buy It! Rock & Ruddle brush, $52; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Claus Porto soap set, $60; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Sachin & Babi earrings, $250; neimanmarcus.com

What do you think of these gift options?