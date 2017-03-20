Why Naya Rivera Regrets Dyeing Her Hair a Month After Giving Birth: 'Don't Buy Into the Mommy Makeover!'

When former Glee actress Naya Rivera became pregnant with her first son, 18-month-old Josey, she expected “to grow the best mane of hair” from the pregnancy hormones. But for her – and tons of other new moms – just the opposite happened.

“That did not happen at all. After breastfeeding, what I was left with was breakage in certain areas from the drop in hormones,” says Rivera, who just partnered with the haircare brand Nioxin as its celebrity ambassador. “It was definitely thin on the ends and certain places like my widow’s peak would be a little more up in my face.”

Just a month after giving birth, the actress decided to get bright blonde highlights in her hair to give herself a boost of confidence from the hair thinning — but warns other moms not to do the same.

“I did probably the worst thing you could do in that situation, which is then go dye it,” she told us. “I made the problem worse and paid the price for that. I’d tell new moms, ‘Don’t dye it yet!’ Don’t buy into the whole mommy makeover thing, because you will regret it.”

She attempted to treat her hair breakage and thinning with anything she could think of. “I was trying everything from carrot seed oil on a hairbrush to full-blown coconut oil treatments every single day. I even went back on my prenatals [vitamins] long after I had stopped breastfeeding to try to get back whatever juices were flowing out of my body,” Rivera said.

But it wasn’t until her friend introduced her to Nioxin’s thickening shampoo that she started to see a difference. “I started to see results and experimenting with a bunch of their other products,” the star said, which is why her partnership with the brand seemed like a natural, organic fit.

Now, almost two years after Josey was born, Rivera said she finally feels like she’s getting back into her “hair groove” and embracing her natural color instead of using extensions and dying it so often.

“I just feel like it’s healthy again. I stopped dyeing it and cutting it and experimenting with all these different things,” she said. “I sort of went back to my roots if you will, and I am happier that way.”

Have you ever dealt with hair thinning problems like Naya? Tell us what you do for it in the comments below.