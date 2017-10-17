The Kylie Jenner lip challenge may be far behind us, but there are plenty of other (safer) ways to make your lips look fuller. And thanks to Instagram star Melly Sanchez of The Fashion Freakk, we’ve got a new five-step process, which you can watch in the How It’s Done video, above.

Sanchez’s first step in creating a plumped pout is creating an even canvas on her lips by applying balm all over and scrubbing them with a toothbrush to remove any dry skin. Once the area is smooth, she blots the leftover balm with a tissue before applying any product.

Next, the star “overlines” her lips with a nude liner, extending the edges slightly outside her natural lip line, before coloring in the remainder of her lips with the same nude pencil.

Once her lips are lined, Sanchez applies Rimmel London’s Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in a nude shade all over. Once it’s dry, she layers a lighter shade at the center, which creates a contoured effect and makes the lips appear larger.

To perfect the look, Sanchez traces the outer edges of her lips with concealer and a small brush. Then, she adds a touch of highlighter on her cupid’s bow.

What are your tricks for faking fuller lips? Sound off in the comments below.