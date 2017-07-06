Colourpop and Match.com Created the Perfect Red Lipstick in Honor of National Kissing Day

Aside from the fact that today is National Kissing Day, we have great news for you: Match.com and Colourpop have teamed up to create your new favorite lipstick — and you’re hearing about it here first.

After surveying 3,000 Match and ColourPop singles from across the country, the two brands determined that not only do 30% of women feel sexier while wearing red lipstick, but they’ve also had more success landing a first kiss while wearing lipstick. So in an effort to make both of those things easier, the two brands just collaborated on the perfect matte raspberry red hue, appropriately titled Mwah.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For in 2017

Newly single Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell already got her hands on the shade, which she debuted in an unboxing video on Instagram.

But the perfect lipstick shade isn’t all the survey revealed. While 70% of singles surveyed have had bad breath ruin a first kiss, they agree that a bad first kiss is not a deal breaker. The best date night spots for a smooch? While watching the sunset, while taking a moonlight stroll and while lounging on the beach were all top contenders.

And if you thought wearing red lipstick and locking lips was always a disaster, think again. According to their survey, 30% of single men who participated said a great make out is when they have a woman’s lipstick on their face. The more you know.

The shade is available at Colourpop.com/mwah. And that’s not all: You’ll receive a 7-day trial of match.com upon your purchase, and $1 from every purchase of Mwah will be donated to GLAM4GOOD Foundation.

What’s your favorite red lipstick shade? Tell us your go-to color in the comments section, below!