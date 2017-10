Celebrate National Handbag Day!

October 10th is National Handbag Day and if you're like us, you're honoring this glorious holiday with some celebratory shopping (duh!). On the top of our list are trendy and cool top-handle bags - including velvet, embellishments, metallics and even bamboo - that are serious statement makers and a must-have for the season. Keep scrolling to shop our 11 favorites and celebrate in major style!