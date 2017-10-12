Meet Kendall Jenner’s Cousin Natalie Zettel – She’s a Model Too!

It may be time to Keeping Up with another family member who can pose up a storm.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s cousin, Natalie Zettel, is proving she can handle her own when it comes to modeling alongside her reality TV star cousins.

Zettel, 18, is the daughter of Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, making her a cousin to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well.

And she’s already supporting a family business: The recent high school graduate sported Kendall and Kylie’s neon yellow bathing suit on Instagram.

From her photos on Instagram, it’s evident Zettel is dipping her toe into what has become the family business — posing in front of the camera.

In an August post, Zettel gave insight into her next steps, writing, “How will you ever grow as a person if you never step out of your comfort zone and try new things? Get out and do something you’ve never done before #motivation.”

Meanwhile, Zettel’s cousins Khloé, Kylie and Kim are all expecting — with the first two both pregnant with their first child, due early next year.

On Monday, the KarJenner sisters showed fans that’s not all they have in common.

While filming a video for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel, the moms-to-be filmed a silly Snapchat video together — showing off their matching blonde locks.

“Don’t we look like real sisters right now?” Khloé, 33, asked fans in a video on her Snapchat account as her 20-year-old step-sister filmed the two to promote the upcoming YouTube clips. “We are, like, full-blown twinning!”

Of course, Khloé couldn’t help but make a joke about sister Kim, who is due via surrogate early next year.

“Kylie you’re like a chameleon,” Khloé said. “You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you’re smart.”

In September, the three Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars each broke the internet with their baby news.

Khloé’s expecting her child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, whom she has been dating since September 2016. Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February — close to the same time as Kardashian, according to an insider close to the family.