Natalie Portman’s New Mom Beauty Hack Is Kinda Genius (and Requires Zero Effort)

When you’re Natalie Portman, you don’t need a whole lot of extra prep time in the morning to look stunning when she leaves the house (and she can thank her glowing, clear skin, which she credits to her vegan diet, for that). In fact, her everyday routine barely requires much of anything — especially after having her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied in March. But she does make a little time for the occasional professional mani/pedi, especially since she doesn’t even have to leave her couch to do it.

On a daily basis, the 36-year-old star shares that her routine simply entails brushing her teeth, and applying sunscreen and deodorant. But she does have a handy app that she turns to whenever she needs a pick-me-up.

“I don’t do much beauty maintenance, and I find it tricky right now having a small baby, but I’ve been using the Priv beauty app every once in a while to schedule mani-pedis at the house, which has been nice,” the star tells Harper’s Bazaar about her glam, adding that she also relies on acupuncture and massage to relieve muscle tension. “I do both once every two weeks, and it keeps me feeling good.”

As far as her hair goes, she uses Christophe Robin rose shampoo and conditioner, and gets quick trims whenever the opportunity arises.”I get my hair done so much for work that if I need a haircut I’ll usually ask the hairdresser who’s working with me to trim it. I’ve colored my hair in the past, but right now I’m completely natural. It’s nice to give my hair a break.”

But as she tells The Cut, she can appreciate the artistry in makeup and hairstyling, even if she does resent the time it takes to get camera-ready when compared to her male costars.

“When I go to a question-and-answer session, I have to go through two hours of makeup,” she tells The Cut. “The actor gets to roll out of bed. That really bums me out. I’ve spent a lot of time getting hair and makeup done in my life. I could have written five books in that time — not that I would have. But it does feel like a lot of that time could be spent doing other positive things.”

