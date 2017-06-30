Kat Von D Pleads with Nars to Rethink Its Decision to Test on Animals

Earlier this week, makeup giant Nars announced its decision to sell their products in China — a move that would force them, by law, to test their products on animals. For the formerly cruelty-free brand, the announcement sparked major conversation among loyal customers and fans. And now, beauty industry pros — including makeup guru Kat Von D — are all voicing their concerns.
“I don’t normally post graphic images on my Instagram, but due to the terrible news we all got this week when @narsissist announced they’ve decided to start testing their cosmetics on animals, it wouldn’t feel right not to say SOMETHING,” Von D shared on her personal Instagram account, along with a series of graphic photos demonstrating the dangerous effects of animal testing.
She went on to plea with the brand, which she says she was once loyal to, to reconsider their decision.
“Using the excuse that you want to elevate artistry, is complete bulls— when it comes at this price. You are NOT at the ‘forefront’ of making change when you consciously choose to test on animal,” she wrote, responding to their statement, adding,”There are already non-animal tests that give far more accurate results than testing on animals and supporting that horrible billion dollar industry is criminal. Shame on you for hiding behind such a false marketing statement in order to line your pockets, while countless animals suffer.Please reconsider selling in China until the animal testing laws change. Until then, I along with many true animal lovers will gladly boycott your products.”
NARS released a statement amid the controversy, explaining that while they are abiding by the demands of the Chinese cosmetics industry at this moment, they’re supporting the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (known as IIVS), an organization working to bring an alternative method to the country.
We want you to know that we hear you. The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen. We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China. We have decided to make NARS available in China because we feel it is important to bring our vision of beauty and artistry to fans in the region. NARS does not test on animals or ask others to do so on our behalf, except where required by law. NARS is committed and actively working to advance alternative testing methods. We are proud to support the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS), a globally recognized organization at the forefront of advancing non-animal methods in China and around the world. NARS is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world. For more on the good work IIVS is doing, see: http://bit.ly/2rVjnwV
