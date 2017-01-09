Even though Naomie Harris’ makeup is usually understated, it’s always pure perfection. And her Golden Globes glam was no exception. Inspired by the old Hollywood vibe of her embellished silver column dress, the Moonlight nominee and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic punctuated her barely there beauty look with a soft pink pout.

“I always love a nude lip, but for this look I was able to add a pop of pink,” says Dedivanovic.

To create an subtle ombré effect he used Chanel Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Rose Clair and Nude. Skipping traditional lip liner, the pro lined her lips using rosy shade, then he swept the nude hue along the center of her lips.

Also a fan of Harris’s mesmerizing eyes (he recently highlighted them with bold blue eyeliner), the pro swept on gold, bronze and taupe tones to give her lids a smoky look.

“I love her eyes. The color, the shape, everything. They’re so striking in person.”

The best part about the look is it showed off Harris’s flawless skin, which we consider a win-win even if the actress didn’t take home a trophy tonight.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.