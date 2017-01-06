Naomi Campbell Says George Michael Asked Her to Be in ‘Freedom ’90’ Music Video Before the Other Models

The world (and a ton of celebrity fans) sent an outpouring of social media tributes and support to the late George Michael after his death on Christmas Day at the age of 53. And this week Naomi Campbell has been opening up about their friendship during the daytime talk show circuit, in particular the story behind her casting in the icon’s famous music video “Freedom ’90”

The supermodel stopped by Harry Connick Jr.’s new talk show, Harry, and explained how the “Freedom ’90” video casting all came to be. “I remember when George came up to me in England, I was in the night club and he’s like, ‘Well I heard you’re the leader and I want you to do this video. I want all of you from the cover in the video and I heard I have to ask you first,'” Campbell recalls.

The cover mentioned is the iconic January 1990 issue of British Vogue, featuring Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz photographed by Peter Lindbergh.

Campbell insists she wasn’t the leader, but did get all the girls into action. “I was like, ‘No, you don’t. I don’t know where you got that from but anyway, I was like yes sir but this is what we want… next thing we knew we were in London working with the great David Fincher and Camilla Nickerson who works at Vogue and we were doing the video.”

And she explained that she truly was a big fan of the song. “I loved the song, because I was listening to the song before, we all were, it was a great song.”

She also told Connick Jr. her friend’s death was a “shock to the world.” Adding: “Too young, such a special man. Such a special voice.”

Earlier this week, Campbell talked about the video on The View, recalling the tough day she had during filming. “I was the first day, coming from a Thierry Mugler — which we did five shows, from 6:30 a.m. in the morning ’til 3:30 a.m. the next morning, and then had to fly on the first flight out and go Paris to London, right to set,” she said. “I was exhausted, but so happy to be there.”

