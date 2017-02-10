Naomi Campbell Posts a Decades-Old Lingerie Modeling Photo to Prove She Hasn't Aged One Day

Ask anyone working in fashion and they will immediately confirm, Naomi Campbell is timeless. While she may have first come on the modeling scene in the late ’80s, almost three decades later, her career is still going strong and only seems to be getting bigger and better than ever. Even with an entirely new generation of supermodels sweeping Instagram and street style feeds, the OG catwalker continues to book every major fashion show the world over, land one magazine cover after the next, and has now even branched out into acting with guest roles on shows like Empire and American Horror Story: Hotel. And now, with her latest lingerie-clad throwback photo, Campbell proves that you can’t call this a comeback when she’s truly never left.

On Thursday night, the super joined the long list of It-Girls who walked in high-end lingerie brand La Perla‘s New York Fashion Week runway show. Kendall Jenner was one of the many A-list posers in attendance, wearing a very sheer, butt-baring gown, as was Joan Smalls, who walked in a lace-embellished, strapless romper. But the real star of the evening, per usual, was Naomi wearing a plunging, navy blue silk, thigh-length negligee with sheer stripes of lace paneling, a floor-grazing metallic-flecked navy wool coat with black appliqués, and furry high heel mules.

#tbt #bal de Rose #monaco just following @karllagerfeld orders @chanel_archives @chanelofficial @😘😝😝👊🏾 A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

But Campbell’s ability to stun in scant fashions is hardly anything new. As the model proved earlier that day, sharing a #TBT photo on her Instagram account of herself almost 20 years ago at the lavish Bal de la Rose, an annual affair hosted by the royal family of Monaco. Though Naomi has attended this event numerous times over the years, at this particular one she walked the runway wearing a Karl Lagerfeld design consisting of a skimpy, skin-colored bandeau bra and rear-exposing briefs with reflective panels across the bust and crotch, a big cross necklace, and matching silver knee-high boots. Just further proof that when you’re Naomi Campbell there is no wrong age to wear next to nothing.

What do you think of Naomi’s throwback pic? Sound off below!