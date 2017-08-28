Nev Schulman Wears Yellow Star of David Patch to MTV VMAs, Plus More Political Style Statements

This year’s MTV VMAs show was full of political messages. And wasn’t just what you saw on TV — it started on the red carpet.

First, Catfish host Nev Schulman chose to wear a yellow Star of David patch on his blazer — a reference to the yellow stars Jews across Germany and Nazi-occupied Europe were forced to wear to signify their faith — as a statement against the growing neo-Nazi and white nationalism movement.

This comes just several days after Billy Joel did the same thing, donning yellow Star of David patches on his label and back during a performance at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden. In World War II, the public identification by the yellow star preceded mass-murder in Nazi concentration camps, which led to the deaths of six million Jews.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

Schulman, who’s of Jewish descent, wore the yellow Star of David patch on the left side of his brick red blazer, along with another heart patch above it to MTV’s Video Music Awards. His wife Laura Perlongo, who he wed last month, sported the same heart patch on the shoulder of her white crop top to the show.

FROM COINAGE: VMAs By the Numbers

The star’s decision to wear the patch comes just weeks after the tumultuous “Unite the Right”‘ rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one counter-protester dead.

RELATED PHOTOS: For Rihanna, VMA Stands for ‘Very Minimal Attire’

Hip-hop artist Lizzo also opted for a statement making look.

The singer’s white tulle and silk dress featured the phrase “TRUTH HURTS” on the side. Each letter was a different shade of the rainbow. Lizzo completed her bold outfit with a jewel-encurested tiara and multicolored veil.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo dressed with a message in mind as well.

He hit the red carpet wearing a traditional Shoshone Native American outfit, which featured intricate beadwork and a black beaded hat.

The star, whose mother’s side of the family is Shoshone, is nominated in the Video Music Awards’ newest category, Best Fight Against the System, which highlights songs that represent specific movements and timely social justice issues. His single “Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” focuses on fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline route near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The song not only brings to light the fight at Standing Rock, but also the marginalization Native Americans currently face in the United States.

Taboo performs the single with Spencer and Zack Battiest, two artists who live and record on the Seminole Tribe of Florida reservation. The video also includes footage of the Standing Rock protest and confrontations with police on the Sioux reservation that spreads across North and South Dakota.

Finally, MTV invited a group of transgender military members and veterans to walk the carpet with with leaders of GLAAD and SPARTA, an LGBTQ service members and veterans group. MTV asked the transgender military members to join the show after President Trump Friday ordered the Department of Defense to reverse a 2016 order allowing transgender individuals to serve openly in the military.

What do you think about all the political statements stars made on the red carpet at this year’s VMAs? Sound off in the comments below.