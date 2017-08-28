Pink has been giving us edgy fashion and beauty inspiration since she started in the music scene nearly two decades ago. And Sunday night, the 37-year-old singer did it again, stepping onto the 2017 MTV VMA Awards red carpet in a three-piece suit — with her family in tow in matching looks.

The What About Us singer, who was there to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, hit the carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow Sage, wearing a black pin-striped suit complete with wide-leg pants and a black-and-white striped tie. (Seventh-month old son Jameson stayed home.) Similarly, Pink’s daughter and husband both wore coordinating black pin-striped suits and black ties.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

“It’s a very big deal,” she said of accepting the award. “And I got to bring my family, three out of four of us, and it’s a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful night. I mean, there were 30 videos so far that I’ve done so it was really hard to decide where to go with it all but it’s a little bit of everything.”

RELATED PHOTOS: VMAs Video Vanguard Winners’ Most Michael Jackson Moments

The star kept her glam somewhat toned down for the event, with dark black liner and her platinum hair coiffed into a mohawk.

What did you love about Pink’s look? Sound off in the comments section below.