This may be Paris Jackson‘s first MTV Video Music Awards, but she’s already fitting in to the red carpet’s signature wild, wacky and so-sheer dress code with her debut look.

The 19-year-old daughter of late pop icon — and multiple MTV VMAs winner Michael Jackson — arrived to the show wearing a completely sheer Dior dress from the 2018 Resort collection. She wore the design, which featured embroidered with floral details along the bodice and stain glass-like images along the skirt, with a matching Dior bra and boy shorts underneath.

Ever since Jackson’s first major appearance at the Golden Globes in January, she’s been carving out her own style on the red carpet. From designing her Grammys dress with the help of designer Jeremy Scott to teaming with none other than Calvin Klein’s designer Raf Simons for her first Met Gala, she’s clearly paying special attention to each of her looks, and making them her own.

And the fashion industry is quick to support the up-and-comer: Jackson also snagged a coveted contract with top modeling agency, IMG Models, which already secured her gigs for CR Fashion Book and the cover of Vogue Australia.

She’s clearly embracing her own style aesthetic, something her father, whom the Video Vanguard Award is named after, would no doubt appreciate.

