Nicki Minaj's Pink Latex VMAs Unitard Leaves All the Jaws on the Carpet

Nicki Minaj arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing an outfit that only Nicki Minaj could successfully pull off — a skin-tight, bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit featuring cleavage cutouts.

The multi-time VMAs winner gave everyone whiplash when she hit the carpet in what has to be the most uncomfortable outfit of the night — a second-skin bodysuit featuring a corset-style bodice with cutouts. (We wonder if she also uses talcum powder trick like Kim Kardashian to easily slip into her latex.)

Minaj accessorized with a sparkly choker, cross necklace, layers of bangles, plus orange and pink pumps to complete her bold look.

The star is set to perform during the awards show alongside Katy Perry, the show’s host.

💫 @katyperry just announced that she'll be performing with @NICKIMINAJ at tonight's #VMAs! Don't miss them take the stage at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/L5NuA1sz0x — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2017

Minaj recently starred in Perry’s new music video, “Swish Swish,” alongside a slew of other high-profile stars (all of which you can check out here).

