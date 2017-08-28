Mel B Makes a Serious Statement at the VMAs in a Dress That Reads 'You Will Never Own Me'

At the 2017 VMAs, Melanie Brown clearly decided she had a message to share with the world and she wanted to make sure it came through loud and clear. And much like Macy Gray before her, she used her dress to do it.

The former Spice Girl arrived at the award show in a sparkly gold body con dress from Discount Universe with spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and the words “You Will Never Own Me” written in rainbow hues down the front. She ditched all accessories, letting her statement shift shine, pairing it with bright red pumps, minimal makeup, and her asymmetrical haircut swept over to one side.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

Of course this major message comes after the pop star’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Mel being ordered to pay her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support as well as $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf. The couple will be back in court on September 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Classic VMAs Fashion

All of this despite the fact that Mel B filed for a temporary restraining order against her ex and accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her. Brown alleged in her TRO filing that she was “in fear” for her life and that Belafonte’s alleged abuse ramped up when her career was on an upswing. She also claimed in the filing that Belafonte hired a German exchange student, Lorraine Gilles, to be their nanny and pitted the two women against each other. Brown claimed the nanny’s relationship with Belafonte became sexual and that he impregnated her before demanding an abortion.

But her red carpet dress could also be about much more than Belafonte, it could also be a shot aimed at Simon Cowell who last week caused her to storm offstage after making a crude comment about her wedding night. On America’s Got Talent, after a magician suffered a technical malfunction, Cowell joked, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” After throwing a glass of water at him, Brown stormed out of the studio despite it being a live taping.

What do you think of Mel B’s look? Who do you think this message is intended for? Sound off below!