Lorde walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with a very hot accessory: the flu.

The 20-year-old “Green Light” singer showed up at Sunday’s awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California wearing a strapless floor-length lilac feathered Monique Lhuillier dress, her hair pulled up in a half pony.

But as beautiful as the New Zealand star’s looked, it turns out she wasn’t feeling nearly as well.

“You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV,” Lorde wrote on Twitter Saturday, after showing fans her “moon princess” look. “#showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse.”

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

Despite not being in great health, Lorde had a big night on Sunday.

She’s up for artist of the year — which this year will be shared with musicians across all genders — competing against Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

In the show’s first hour, Lorde also took the stage for her performance of “Homemade Dynamite” — where she shocked fans by doing an interpretive dance to the track, skipping live vocals (or even lip-sync attempts).

Katy Perry hosted the VMAs this year — and also performed alongside Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes Demi Lovato, Logic, Khalid, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Cardi B of “Bodak Yellow,” and legendary rocker Rod Stewart — the latter who will team up with DNCE for a cover of his 1978 track “Do You Think I’m Sexy.”

P!nk also took the stage to perform her new single “What About Us” from her forthcoming sixth album, Beautiful Trauma — before accepting the evening’s lifetime achievement Video Vanguard award, which pays tribute to her 17-year long career as a performer and trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy.