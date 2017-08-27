Katy Perry's MTV VMAs Dress Is Surprisingly Understated (for Katy Perry)

If Katy Perry’s past MTV Video Music Awards red carpet looks taught us anything, it’s that she’s never been afraid to make a statement (or wear a wacky headpiece). But this year’s outfit may go down as her most understated yet.

The host of this year’s award show arrived wearing a white sculptural Stéphane Rolland couture gown featuring one accent shoulder, a sternum cutout, long train and dramatic cape, plus she accessorized with dangling hoop earrings. And to think this is just the first look of the night!

You can catch her second look (when she inevitably changes) during her performance with Nicki Minaj at 8 p.m.

💫 @katyperry just announced that she'll be performing with @NICKIMINAJ at tonight's #VMAs! Don't miss them take the stage at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/L5NuA1sz0x — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2017

Earlier this week the singer released the video for her single, “Swish Swish,” which is rumored to be about her feud with Taylor Swift, who coincidentally also dropped new music this week.

Perry has never addressed the rumors that her song may be about Swift, but explained to Jimmy Fallon, “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you.”

The singer announced the news that she would host the show back in July tweeting her promotional photoshoot dressed as the show’s iconic Moonman statue writing, “Brace for impact.”

In addition to hosting the star-studded show, the singer is nominated for five awards including Best Pop and Best Collaboration with Zayn Malik.

Check out the show to see how many outfit changes the host pulls off throughout the show.

What do you think of her red carpet arrivals outfit?