Katy Perry‘s worn some pretty standout outfits to the MTV VMAs since making her debut in 2008, from a head-to-toe denim dress to a diamond grill. But this year, was her first time hosting the music awards show, and Perry mixed things up with a few toned-down, glamorous looks that marked a departure form her wilder past outfits. But one thing remained consistent — each outfit was covered in plenty of sparkle, shimmer and metallic accents.

The “Swish Swish” singer, who also performed with Nicki Minaj on stage at the L.A. show, started the night off looking quite tame compared to her usual style choices. She hit the carpet in a sculptural white Stéphane Rolland couture gown. The sophisticated one-shoulder dress featured a low-cutout showing off her sternum, a long train and a cape. Perry accessorized the look with oversize dangling hoop earrings and styled her platinum pixie with a some low-key texture.

It didn’t take long for the host to make a quick first outfit change to start off the evening right. This time, after flying onto the stage, Perry got a little more playful in a holographic Moonwoman space suit in honor of the VMAs iconic Moon Person trophy awarded to winners throughout the night.

Only a few moments after landing on the stage and opening the show by addressing current events and joking about how “screwed up” the world has been, the star couldn’t help but pull down her spacewoman suit halfway to reveal a long sleeved nude bodysuit conveniently worn underneath.

“My pee bag is kind of full,” she joked of the elaborate costume.

After wearing her baggy Moon Person spacesuit, Perry went back to glam in head-to-toe silver sequins. The star opted for a showstopping long-sleeve sparkling silver jumpsuit-gown hybrid with matching Hueb diamond earrings and jewel-encrusted pointed toe pumps that has us going “ooh-la-la.”

She swapped out her gorgeous silver ensemble for yet another sparkly look. This time Perry opted for a black long-sleeve Naeem Khan gown with gold zebra stripe sequins and dangling diamond earrings.

To introduce Fifth Harmony‘s performance, Perry accessorized her next look — a sparkly Rasario gown with matching jeweled earrings, a black enamel and diamond David Webb bracelet and Nicholas Kirkwood booties — with a fake baby doll that ended up (fake) spitting up on her in the middle of her bit alongside DJ Khaled and his (real) son, 10-month-old Asahd Tuck Khaled.

Next Perry went for some critter couture to introduce Miley Cyrus‘ performance of “Younger Now.” The host introduced her good friend’s return to the MTV VMAs stage while wearing a fitted black strapless confection embroidered with a sequin parrot across the front of her stomach. Perry pulled together the entire animal-inspired ensemble with matching parrot earrings.

To introduce rapper Kyle’s performance of “iSpy,” Perry covered up her pixie with a long, pin-straight blonde wig (which she ultimately ripped off her head) and red, gold and hot pink sequined dress that screamed “I’m a Barbie Girl in a Barbie world!”

Next, Perry poked fun at all the music fans who skipped watching the VMAs to catch Game Of Thrones’ highly anticipated season finale and recapped everything that happened so far during the show for their viewing convenience.

The singer paid homage to the popular HBO series by wearing a costume of the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen, and carried a small dog dressed up as one of Daenerys’ dragons.

At the end of the night, Perry closed down the show with an amazing performance of “Swish Swish” alongside Minaj.

While starting her performance on top of a giant basketball, Perry hit the stage in a white basketball mini dress with a sparkly basketball around the center and yellow fringe on the ends. And Minaj, who joined after the giant basketball turned halfway around to reveal the rapper inside, added to the basketball theme dressing in a sexy latex referee outfit with a plunging neckline and thigh-high black and white striped boots.

What was your favorite outfit Katy wore tonight at the VMAs? Tell us your pick in the comments below!