MTV Video Music Awards

Jared Leto's Sequin Cape, Joe Jonas's Mustache and More Dudes Who Rocked the MTV VMAs Red Carpet

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The MTV VMAs red carpet is the place to go when a star wants to opt for an over-the-top fashion choice. And while usually all eyes are on the ladies (and sometimes their very see-through looks), this year the dudes really stepped it up in their own head-turning ensembles.

As always, Jared Leto was impossible to miss as he walked the carpet, thanks to his sequin-encrusted blue, green and red cape over a graphic button-down shirt, gray jeans and glittering Gucci sneakers.

Rich Fury/Getty

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas worked a purple glitter-embellished white blazer, while simultaneously debuting some new facial hair. The star sported a thick mustache, a major deviation from his usually-groomed look.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Calvin Harris seemed to debut a reinvented style altogether in a button-down shirt and navy narrow-leg slacks, a look he accented with a freshly-groomed mustache and beard.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott, never one to hold back with his sartorial choices, sported a metallic gold jacket, gold pants and stand-out gold cowboy boots.

O'Connor/AFF-USA

And was that Machine Gun Kelly? Indeed! The artist typically uses a high-profile event like the VMAs to show off his tattooed body, but instead, he covered up almost entirely for the event. The star wore a white button-down shirt, a black and red striped blazer and matching white pants with red stripes.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And last but not least, DJ Khaled made the biggest statement of all, bringing his oh-so-stylish son Ashad on the carpet. The little guy, only 10 months old, wore a baby Gucci ensemble.

Who do you think was the most stylish guy on the carpet? Sound off below.