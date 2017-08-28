Better from the Back! The Best VMAs Looks from Every Angle
If you think these outfits were daring from the front, just wait until you see the back view
By Colleen Kratofil•@ckcolleen
Posted on
More
1 of 12
HAILEY BALDWIN
The model wears a shimmery and sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with silver beading and a velvet belt, plus statement hoops, a diamond necklace and matching platforms.
2 of 12
AMBER ROSE
Amber makes everyone do a double-take with her long dark locks and curve-hugging embroidered black gown.
3 of 12
NICKI MINAJ
The star's bubblegum pink latex unitard features cutouts in the back and the front.
4 of 12
PARIS JACKSON
The newly-minted model exposes her bra and briefs in a sheer embroidered Dior two-piece.
5 of 12
VANESSA HUDGENS
The star's red Yanina Couture dress features sheer accents, sequin embellishment and a flouncy, feathery trim.
6 of 12
MEL B
Mel B's Discount Universe gown features a bold statement in the front and an evil eye in the back.
7 of 12
SOFIA CARSON
Sofia's ruffled, full skirt gown feautres a large cutout at the back.
8 of 12
HAILEE STEINFELD
Hailee has a mini moment in her ombré Versace dress featuring a pleated skirt and large ab cutout.
9 of 12
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
The Stranger Things star strikes a pose in her metallic polka dot tulle top and ruffle skirt (both Rodarte), patent leather combat boots and smoky makeup.
10 of 12
BEBE REXHA
Bebe mixes sheer accents, sparkle and cutouts in her red carpet arrivals gown.
11 of 12
JASMINE SANDERS
Jasmine glitters in gold in her metallic fringed two-piece and matching Sophia Webster sandals.
12 of 12
KESHA
The singer has a Cinderella moment in her tiered, ruffled, backless gown.