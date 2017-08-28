Better from the Back! The Best VMAs Looks from Every Angle

If you think these outfits were daring from the front, just wait until you see the back view

1 of 12

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

HAILEY BALDWIN

The model wears a shimmery and sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with silver beading and a velvet belt, plus statement hoops, a diamond necklace and matching platforms.

2 of 12

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

AMBER ROSE

Amber makes everyone do a double-take with her long dark locks and curve-hugging embroidered black gown. 

3 of 12

Paul Smith/Featureflash/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

NICKI MINAJ

The star's bubblegum pink latex unitard features cutouts in the back and the front

4 of 12

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

PARIS JACKSON

The newly-minted model exposes her bra and briefs in a sheer embroidered Dior two-piece. 

5 of 12

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

VANESSA HUDGENS

The star's red Yanina Couture dress features sheer accents, sequin embellishment and a flouncy, feathery trim. 

6 of 12

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

MEL B

Mel B's Discount Universe gown features a bold statement in the front and an evil eye in the back.   

7 of 12

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

SOFIA CARSON

Sofia's ruffled, full skirt gown feautres a large cutout at the back.

8 of 12

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

HAILEE STEINFELD

Hailee has a mini moment in her ombré Versace dress featuring a pleated skirt and large ab cutout. 

9 of 12

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

The Stranger Things star strikes a pose in her metallic polka dot tulle top and ruffle skirt (both Rodarte), patent leather combat boots and smoky makeup.

10 of 12

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

BEBE REXHA

Bebe mixes sheer accents, sparkle and cutouts in her red carpet arrivals gown. 

11 of 12

O'Connor/AFF-USA

JASMINE SANDERS

Jasmine glitters in gold in her metallic fringed two-piece and matching Sophia Webster sandals. 

12 of 12

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

KESHA 

The singer has a Cinderella moment in her tiered, ruffled, backless gown. 

