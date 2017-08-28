Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
The VMAs Best, Boldest and Most Skin-Baring Looks
The MTV Video Music Awards dress code? The more skin, the better. See all the head-turning styles your favorite stars wore for music’s big night
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Posted on August 27, 2017 at 8:25pm EDT
DEMI LOVATO
teams her M.C. Hammer-approved sequin party pants with a completely sheer lace bodysuit (both Zuhair Murad Couture), plust sky-high heels and voluminous waves.
NICKI MINAJ
holds nothing back in a bubblegum pink latex unitard, piles of diamond jewelry and color-block heels.
KATY PERRY
goes understated compared to her past VMAs looks in a white sculptural Stéphane Rollandgown and statement earrings.
PINK
has a family style moment with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage all wearing matching black pinstripe suits ahead of her MTV Video Vanguard acceptance.
LORDE
has a "moon princess" moment in lavender strapless Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a voluminous feathered skirt.
PARIS JACKSON
bares her briefs and bra in a sheer embroidered Dior two-piece paired with gold sandals, side-swept waves and blue eyeliner.
HAILEE STEINFELD
in a pleated mini with a large ab cutout plus silver sandals and a major cat-eye.
HAILEY BALDWIN
wears a plunging, sheer jumpsuit with silver beading and a velvet belt, plus statement hoops, a diamond necklace and matching platforms.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
drops a Balmain bombshell on the carpet in a long-sleeve mini and thigh-high boots.
OLIVIA MUNN
makes her sexy mark in a cleavage-baring, embroidered Nicolas Jebran mini dress, vampy lip and silver ankle-strap sandals.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
is 13 going on 30 in a black tulle tiered dress with gold polka dots, plus slicked hair, patent leather combat boots and smoky makeup.
TEYANA TAYLOR
brings her famous abs to the VMAs in a white cropped T-shirt anf black wide-leg trousers.
JASMINE SANDERS
follows the "more skin the better" dress code in a metallic fringed two-piece, gold Sophia Webster sandals and pin-straight strands.
CARDI B
serves up some Madonna cone-bra vibes in her dramatic custome Christian Siriano jumpsuit featuring a cutout neckline and statement train.
GIGI GORGEOUS
wears a second-skin August Getty Atelier white gown with a strappy, cleavage-baring neckline.
JULIA MICHAELS
glitters in a blue ombré gown teamed with effortless waves.
JANELLE EVANS
teams her floral embroidered crop top with a black tulle skirt, '90s-approved choker and red lip.