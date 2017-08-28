The VMAs Best, Boldest and Most Skin-Baring Looks

The MTV Video Music Awards dress code? The more skin, the better. See all the head-turning styles your favorite stars wore for music’s big night

By @brittanytal

1 of 17

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

DEMI LOVATO

teams her M.C. Hammer-approved sequin party pants with a completely sheer lace bodysuit (both Zuhair Murad Couture), plust sky-high heels and voluminous waves.

2 of 17

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NICKI MINAJ

holds nothing back in a bubblegum pink latex unitard, piles of diamond jewelry and color-block heels.

3 of 17

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

KATY PERRY

goes understated compared to her past VMAs looks in a white sculptural Stéphane Rollandgown and statement earrings.

4 of 17

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

PINK

has a family style moment with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage all wearing matching black pinstripe suits ahead of her MTV Video Vanguard acceptance.

5 of 17

Frazer Harrison/Getty

LORDE

has a "moon princess" moment in lavender strapless Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a voluminous feathered skirt.

6 of 17

O'Connor/AFF-USA

PARIS JACKSON

bares her briefs and bra in a sheer embroidered Dior two-piece paired with gold sandals, side-swept waves and blue eyeliner.

7 of 17

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

HAILEE STEINFELD

in a pleated mini with a large ab cutout plus silver sandals and a major cat-eye.

8 of 17

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

HAILEY BALDWIN

wears a plunging, sheer jumpsuit with silver beading and a velvet belt, plus statement hoops, a diamond necklace and matching platforms.

9 of 17

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

drops a Balmain bombshell on the carpet in a long-sleeve mini and thigh-high boots.

10 of 17

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

OLIVIA MUNN

makes her sexy mark in a cleavage-baring, embroidered Nicolas Jebran mini dress, vampy lip and silver ankle-strap sandals.

11 of 17

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

is 13 going on 30 in a black tulle tiered dress with gold polka dots, plus slicked hair, patent leather combat boots and smoky makeup.

12 of 17

 

TEYANA TAYLOR

brings her famous abs to the VMAs in a white cropped T-shirt anf black wide-leg trousers.

13 of 17

O'Connor/AFF-USA

JASMINE SANDERS

follows the "more skin the better" dress code in a metallic fringed two-piece, gold Sophia Webster sandals and pin-straight strands.

14 of 17

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

CARDI B

serves up some Madonna cone-bra vibes in her dramatic custome Christian Siriano jumpsuit featuring a cutout neckline and statement train.

15 of 17

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

GIGI GORGEOUS

wears a second-skin August Getty Atelier white gown with a strappy, cleavage-baring neckline.

16 of 17

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

JULIA MICHAELS

glitters in a blue ombré gown teamed with effortless waves.

17 of 17

O'Connor/AFF-USA

JANELLE EVANS

teams her floral embroidered crop top with a black tulle skirt, '90s-approved choker and red lip.

