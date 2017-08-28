'That Voice Will Live Forever': Jared Leto Honors Chester Bennington with Emotional VMAs Tribute
The VMAs Most Daring and Dazzling Beauty Looks
Vanessa Hudgens’ glittery lids, Millie Bobby Brown’s embellished hair and more stand-out makeup and hair moments
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 9
VANESSA HUDGENS' RED EYES
As if her vibrant, sheer Yanina Couture dress wasn't enough of a style statement, the star teamed her bold ensemble with glittery red hot eyeliner to match.
2 of 9
YARA SHAHIDI'S TEXTURED PONY
The star gave new meaning to the phrase "business in the front, party in the back," pulling her curls back into a slicked, finger-waved ponytail that flaunted tons of voluminous texture when she turned her head.
3 of 9
KATY PERRY'S PINK SHADOW
The host of the show paired her bright blonde pixie cut with graphic metallic purple lids (created with the Covergirl TruNaked Jewels palette) and smoky black liner -- a look that caught eyes even when worn with her sequin-encrusted outfits throughout the night.
4 of 9
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S GILDED HAIR
The 13-year-old actress knows a thing or two about sporting chic beauty looks, which she proved with a side-parted slicked bun, a style that Suave hairstylist Jenny Cho adorned with gold and pearl Lelet pins to match her metallic black and gold Rodarte outfit.
5 of 9
PARIS JACKSON'S BOTTOM LINER
It was hard to take our eyes off of Paris' swoon-worthy side-swept waves, but the star's smoky green bottom lids quickly made their way to the top of our shadow-spiration boards.
6 of 9
AMBER ROSE'S NEW LOOK
Who's that girl? Amber was nearly unrecognizable on the carpet, wearing a dark brown wavy wig and a dark berry lip -- a major change from her usual buzz cut and nude pout.
7 of 9
JOAN SMALLS' GLITTERY LIDS
Vanessa wasn't the only star to embellish her eyes on Sunday. Joan Smalls adorned her eyes with magenta shadow and matching glitter.
8 of 9
OLIVIA MUNN'S VAMPY LIP
Olivia got a jump start on fall's deeper hues by matching her Chanel lip color to her dress, a move that resulted in a hue we can't wait to wear as soon as the seasons change.
9 of 9
DEMI LOVATO'S ENTIRE LOOK
And can we take a moment to admire Demi's cascading "'70s-inspired" waves (which hairstylist Christian Mark created using Dove hair spray, mousse and Harry Josh styling tools), flawless smoky eyes and perfectly-bronzed skin?
See Also
More
'That Voice Will Live Forever': Jared Leto Honors Chester Bennington with Emotional VMAs Tribute