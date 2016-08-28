The Final Five's MTV VMAs Dresses Are Nearly as Sparkly as Their Olympic Leotards

The Final Five is not done celebrating their epic win at the Rio Olympics. The gold medal winning gymnasts hit the MTV VMAs red carpet in bright, sparkly dresses (which pretty much rival the 5,000 Swarovski crystals on their performance leotards!).

Aly Raisman arrived in a floral-print nude dress with sheer, plunging neckline. Madison Kocian sparkled in a teal number featuring an embellished top with pleated, flirty skirt.

Laurie Hernandez went with a strapless empire-waist dress with heart-shape neckline, while Simone Biles chose full-on sparkle with a beaded high-collar Sherri Hill sheath with metallic shiny cage heels.

And if you’re wondering why they’re a teammate short, Gabby Douglas is staying put resting after she was admitted into the hospital for undisclosed reasons. She posted a photo bundled in a blanket on Instagram saying, “Out of the hospital & resting comfortably! #FinalFive so sad I can’t be with u all to present tonite.”

Out of the hospital & resting comfortably! #FinalFive so sad I can't be with u all to present tonite😩 @MTV thank u❣ xoxo 💋 #VMAs #myview A photo posted by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on Aug 28, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

On the red carpet, Biles told People that their teammate was listening to her (very finely tuned) bod, saying, “I think she’s feeling a little better, but she’s staying home as a precaution. We’re sad she couldn’t be here to enjoy this with us. We miss her!”

Tonight they’re set to present during the award show, adding to the list of amazingly cool things they’re doing during their homecoming celebrations. They hit the Big Apple last week hitting up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Today Show and the PeopleStyle offices for a pizza party. And Aly Raisman recently celebrated “Aly Raisman Day” in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts.