MTV Star Molly Tarlov Marries Alexander Noyes: Get a First Look at Her Wedding Dress!

She said “I do” – and it definitely wasn’t Awkward.

MTV star Molly Tarlov tied the knot with her fiancé, Alexander Noyes, in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday. The couple, who got engaged in June of 2015, had been hinting at the big day on social media (including sporting matching “Almost married AF” shirts), but made it official in front of family and friends — including Jillian Rose Reed, Eli Roth and Xosha Rocquemore — in a “very pink” ceremony in the California desert town.

The star of Awkward and the onetime drummer for Honor Society and the Jonas Brothers tied the knot in Palm Springs, California. And though Tarlov had worn a big, poufy Monique Lhuillier wedding dress for a photoshoot at the end of 2016, on her big day, she wore stunning white, off-the-shoulder gown featuring lace sleeves.

Says Tarlov of the planning process, “The most fun were the little things we stumbled upon deciding to do that really reflect us, like The Cactus and The Rose logo, the neon sign and I of course had a lot of fun putting pink roses anywhere possible! The most challenging for me was definitely the two weeks leading up to the wedding. We had a lot of mishaps and more than that, I couldn’t believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could’ve gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza! But it was all worth it, of course!”

Remember this weekend when my favorite human in the world asked me to marry him? #isaidyes #Noyes #FIANCÈ 💑👰🏼💍 @alexandernoyes A post shared by Molly Tarlov (@mollytarlov) on Jun 23, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT

The actress, who had sported an engagement ring by Ritani, exchanged yellow-gold rings with her fiancé before taking the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife, to the Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year.” And though Tarlov tells PEOPLE she was “nervous about everything,” she was also “most excited to throw a party for everyone we love: past, present and celebrate our future!”

