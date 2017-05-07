Farrah Abraham Wears Bindi at MTV Movie & TV Awards, Says the Bollywood Look Brings 'Culture to the Red Carpet'

Farrah Abraham skipped the quirky cut-outs and miniskirts that marked the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in favor of a more global look.

The Teen Mom OG star posed in an elaborate gold, bedazzled crop top with a matching pink skirt inspired by Bollywood, Abraham told TooFab.

Along with an embellished scarf, Abraham layered on the accessories, including a heavy gold chain and pendant, a henna ink choker and a gold headpiece. She finished the beauty look with a bindi between her eyebrows.

Speaking to TooFab, the 25-year-old said she “wanted to bring culture to the red carpet.”

She insisted she had no fears of backlash over the ensemble, saying, “I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences.”

Abraham said the pink-and-gold ensemble was “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy.”

The look is a departure from Abraham’s last turn at the annual awards ceremony: In 2016, she wore a black-and-gold dress with her hair in old Hollywood-esque curls.