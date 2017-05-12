Haven’t purchased your mom a Mother’s Day gift yet? Don’t freak out, because you still have time to score here a gift she’ll love. While the bag or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing might not arrive on time, an online gift card will. So we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty deals that’ll win her some much-needed me-time. Because no mom will ever turn down a few hours of primping and pampering.

A Full Glam Session

Get ready for your Mother’s Day brunch side by side with Glamsquad’s in-home makeup, blowout and manicure services in New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Washington D.C.

The Deal: 20 percent off blowouts, manicures or makeup applications for two or three people. Head to glamsquad.com for details.

A Luxurious Massage

Tell her to say goodbye to stress with a day at the spa and an ultra-relaxing massage.

The Deal: Get a free 60-min facial session or 30-min massage upgrade with $125 in gift card purchases. Head t0 massageenvy.com for details.

Birchbox Subscription

Have a beauty product lover on your hands? Give her a subscription gift box filled with amazing products sent right to her door. Plus, Birchbox has added M.A.C. to its growing list of brands.

The Deal: Get 20 percent off when you buy a six or 12 month subscription. Head to birchbox.com for details.

An Anti-Aging Facial

Who doesn’t want a few hours of spa time? Lock in your rank as the favorite child with a gift card for a skin-rejuvenating treatment that’ll leave her glowing for days.

The Deal: Sign up for Red Door text messages and receive $20 off of a $100 purchase. Head to thereddoor.com for details.

A Month’s Supply of Blowouts

Whether she has special occasions coming up or just loves a good blowout, she’ll definitely appreciate a few guaranteed good hair days.

The Deal: Buy $150 in Drybar gift cards you get a free Bay Breeze 4-pack in-stores & online. Head to drybar.com for details.

What are you getting mom this year? Sound off in the comments below!

