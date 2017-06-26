6 Heeled Sandals That Are Actually Comfortable (And Cute!)
These foot-friendly designs keep the pain away, and actually trendy and cool — trust us!
Posted on
More
1 of 7
COMFY AND CUTE!
In theory, heels are great. They give you some added height, slim your legs and ultimately, make you feel extra sexy. But if you're anything like me, 30 minutes of wear cause your arches to throb and you're fighting the instinct to toss them off. So, in desperation for a heel I could wear without grimacing in pain, I went on the hunt for a pair of shoes that were actually comfortable — and still made me feel as trendy as the KarJenners. And I found some!
Click through to check out the best heeled shoes you can wear for hours on end, sans aches.
2 of 7
VIONIC
The forefoot of this heel's insole contours to the shape of your feet and the deep heel cup gives your ankles the utmost support and lasting comfort.
Buy It! Vionic Carmel Sandals, $139.95; zappos.com
3 of 7
AEROSOLES
These colorful cork block heels feature an elastic ankle strap and soft leather that never causes chafing on your ankles. No breaking in necessary!
Buy It! Aerosoles High Hopes Heels, $79; zappos.com
4 of 7
DR. SCHOLL'S
My mom snatched my pair of these tie-up sandals when I was home visiting, and instantly became so obsessed with how comfortable and great they looked, she bought herself a pair.
Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Mista Sandal, $107.95; nordstrom.com
5 of 7
BORN SHOES
This one-and-a-half inch heel isn't daunting, but still gives the height I desired. Plus its cushioned insole makes you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Buy It! Born Shoes Medan Sandal, $120; zappos.com
6 of 7
ECCO
The criss-cross design of these block heel sandals holds your ankle in place, so you won't have to worry about twisting it while standing at a grass for an outdoor barbecue.
Buy It! ECCO Shape 65 Block Sandal, $160; zappos.com
7 of 7
SHOEDAZZLE
Combine a chunky block heel with soft ankle wrap design, and you get shoes you can comfortably dance in all night long.
Buy It! Shoedazzle Mizo Heeled Sandal, $59.95; shoedazzle.com
See Also
More
More