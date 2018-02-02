Bella and Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Denies Model's Claims That He 'Date Raped' Her

Model Miranda Vee is the latest star to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, this time against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s father Mohamed Hadid — claims that Hadid denies.

Her allegations come hours after fellow model Kate Upton accused Marciano of harassing women, writing on social media, “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo. He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women.”

Vee, 23, shared Upton’s social media post on Instagram Thursday, writing about her own alleged experiences in the caption. “Thank you @kateupton,” she said. “It is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are!”

She then went on to claim that Marciano had “sexually harassed” her in the Guess headquarters, which she claimed “is actually an apartment.” After that incident, she claimed Marciano “passed me on” to Hadid – whom she met for coffee.

Vee accuses Hadid of date raping her when they met — a claim he denies. “I thought it was a professional meeting but it was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment,” she claimed. “All to get a test shoot for Guess.”

Elsewhere in her caption, Vee said she tried to speak out about the incident last year, but “they found out and made [her] sign a NON-disclosure agreement.” She continued: “I only agreed to sign because Paul threatened me and said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything,” she wrote. “#TIMESUP. Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO”

Reps for Vee, Marciano, and Hadid did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Hadid told TMZ that he strongly denies Vee’s “totally untrue” claims.

“When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her,” Hadid, 69, said, explaining they met two years ago because she claimed to be a fan.

Hadid added that he plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Vee, and encouraged her to go to police rather than social media if she wants to level allegations and him and Marciano.

He also blocked Vee on Instagram, she said in a post on her Instagram Stories, claiming it was because “he knows I’m right.”

Marciano — who co-founded Guess in 1981 and has served as its executive chairman and chief creative officer since August 2015 — also spoke to TMZ about Upton’s claims.

He told the outlet Thursday that he denied ever touching her, saying “If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.” He also said he thinks she has bad blood after the brand cut ties with her for showing up to set “looking terrible.”

Upton first became a celebrity spokesmodel for the brand in 2011 following in the footsteps of Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. Most recent faces of Guess include Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez.

Hadid, meanwhile, rose to success as a real estate developer, building luxury hotels and mansions in Bel-Air. He’s been married twice, most recently to Yolanda Hadid, with whom he fathered supermodels Gigi, 22, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 18. Hadid also has two daughters — Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid — from a previous marriage.

The real estate mogul is currently engaged to model Shiva Safai, 36. The two star in the E! reality show Second Wives Club. Hadid has also made appearances on the Bravo reality shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Shahs of Sunset.