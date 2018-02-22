A group of four plus-size models recreated the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Calvin Klein intimates photoshoot from last month to send a message of body positivity to women everywhere.

The four women — Diana Sirokai, Daisy Christina, Denise Mercedes and Tammy B — channeled their inner KarJenners and showed off their curves to pose for photographs taken by former model and New York-based photographer Karizza.

“Our recreations of celebrities’ fashion campaigns is only the beginning [of a] way to show that plus-size girls can do the same and look great. And choosing a big famous brand [like Calvin Klein] and popular celebrities [like the Kardashian-Jenners] gets more [attention] because girls all over the world dream to represent a big fashion brand,” Karizza tells PeopleStyle about the shoot’s inspiration. “And we are showing them how it would be [with curvier girls]!”

Calvin Klein; KARIZZA

In the original Calvin Klein ads, shot by Willy Vanderperre as part of the latest installment of Calvin Klein’s global, family-driven “#MyCalvins” campaign, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner donned white Calvin Klein intimates to pose atop a red and white patterned quilt. Karizza shot her four models in a nearly identical position, but instead of wearing white Calvins, the ladies sported black bras and briefs.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Calvin Klein intimates are not sold in plus-sizes, which is why Karizza hopes their project “goes viral” and convinces fashion brands to become more inclusive with their sizing.

“It is a totally organic project, but we hope that Calvin Klein will notice our message and give the chance to plus size girls to be in their campaigns and create a line for them as well,” the photographer says.

KARIZZA

“My amazing girls are all together!! @calvinklein guys I hope you will notice how great are plus size girls,” Karizza captioned her Instagram photo from the shoot.

RELATED: Loft’s First-Ever Plus Size Collection Is Here! What to Buy Right Now

Model Tammy B shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram account saying, “Because with THIS I want all women to feel empowered!…. I’m putting it on my page twice. In case ya missed it And also cuz I can 💁🏻#ourbodies#calvinklein #inmycalvins #curvesforklein#curvesforcalvin #mycalvins.”

After working in the fashion industry for 12 years, Karizza connected with Sirokai, one of the models in the photoshoot, who “inspired [her] to dedicate [her] work to the plus-size community.”

“I decided to be part of a revolution,” Karizza tells us. “My mission is to make ladies all over the world feel confident, needed, beautiful, loved and successful. Curvy girls are tired of not being noticed in high fashion and big fashion magazines. It is time to change it.”