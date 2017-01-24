12 Models Who Are Breaking Major Boundaries in Fashion
These models are crushing outdated beauty standards while making our Instagram feeds a whole lot prettier
HANNE GABY ODIELE
The stunning Belgian model recently revealed that she is intersex and was born with undescended testes that doctors removed when she was 10. “It’s very important to me in my life right now to break the taboo,” Odiele, 29, told USA Today. “At this point, in this day and age, it should be perfectly all right to talk about this.” The runway and fashion supermodel from Kortrijk, Belgium, hopes that telling her story will help the 1.7 percent of people born intersex, and lower the rate of surgeries to remove unformed reproductive organs that often occur before children can give consent. “I am proud to be intersex, but very angry that these surgeries are still happening,” Odiele says, adding, “It is an important part of my life to talk about this. You can be whoever you want. It doesn’t matter.”
ASHLEY GRAHAM
In February 2016, Graham made history. The size-16 beauty became the first plus-sized model ever to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. “They [Sports Illustrated editors] did not retouch me,” she said. “They did not take out things. They didn’t reshape my body in any way, shape or form.” The body positive activist added that she hoped the issue's three diverse covers would prompt more women to pick up the magazine. “I think what’s happening is more women who probably didn’t even think to pick up the issue are actually going to say, ‘Wow, I’m being represented here today. I’m gong to take this, look through it and hopefully be empowered,'” she said.
MELANIE GAYDOS
Gaydos was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectodermal Dysplasia, but that didn't stop her from taking the fashion world by storm. The term “ectoderm” means outside the skin, so the disorder affects the growth of teeth, hair, bones, nails and more. The 29-year-old model walked her first fashion week show for Nina Athanasiou’s F/W ’15 presentation, and scrolling through her Instagram shows numerous high fashion editorial shots.
HARI NEF
The model, writer, activist, and Transparent actress — who made history in 2015 by becoming the first transgender woman signed to IMG Worldwide – continues to kill it in the fashion industry, all while maintaining one of our favorite Instagram accounts of all time.
ANDREJA PEJIC
Pejic, who initially stunned as an androgynous model back in 2011, underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2014 and has been taking the fashion world by storm ever since. In 2015, she was named Model of the Year by Marie Claire Spain. "It feels beyond to have my name follow and gives me hope in showing that girls like us are girls that are just as good,” she told PEOPLE after receiving the honor.
WINNIE HARLOW
Chantelle Brown-Young — better known as Winnie Harlow — is one of the most recognizeable faces in fashion. The model gained widespread attention when she participated in the 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model. Post-ANTM, Harlow has modeled for Desigual and Diesel, and has appeared in publications such as Cosmopolitan, i-D, Complex, Ebony and Dazed. And she's found crossover success! In 2016, she appeared in Beyoncé's visual album, Lemonade.
REBEKAH MARINE
Born without a right arm (which was replaced with a bionic arm), Marine continues to kill on runways around the world. “It’s been quite a journey for me. It was hard at first to put myself out there for the whole world to see,” Marine told PEOPLE before hitting the runway at New York Fashion Week in 2015. “But I’ve become quite comfortable with myself now, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”
JILLIAN MERCADO
The IMG model has muscular dystrophy, which leaves her in a wheelchair, but that doesn't stop her from modeling for top labels around the world. A former fashion blogger, Mercado told the Washington Post of her success, "It’s exactly what I hoped for as a young girl. I dreamed of having this opportunity.”
TESS HOLLIDAY
Holliday is one of the most important body positive voices in fashion right now. The model has always stood up to body shamers who have criticized her weight — both before and during her pregnancy — but after she gave birth to son Bowie Juniper in June 2016, Holliday opened up about the inner struggle she still faces. “Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum,” the 31-year-old model shared alongside photos of herself in a bra and underwear. “It’s been six months, and my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, [I have] new stretch marks, and I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever.”
ERIKA LINDER
Androgynous in the most gorgeous way, Erika Linder — represented by Next Models — is largely featured wearing both women’s and menswear in her various campaigns. (The Swedish stunner rocks a suit and slicked-back hair just as well as a dress with full-on glam.) Featured in the pages of Elle, Marie Claire and more, Linder is unstoppable.
DIANDRA FORREST
An albino African-American model, Forrest's stunning features landed her on the cover of Ebony's fall fashion issue in 2015 and their September issue, and she's since walked runways around the world.
MADELINE STUART
Stuart is revolutionizing the modeling world one runway and photoshoot at a time. She headlines a beauty brand, is a fitness model and runway regular. In 2015, the 19-year-old Australian model had a breakout year, walking New York Fashion Week, teaming with the fitness brand Manifesta and becoming the first model with Down Syndrome to land a beauty brand contact — hers is with Glossigirl.