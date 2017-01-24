12 Models Who Are Breaking Major Boundaries in Fashion

HANNE GABY ODIELE

The stunning Belgian model recently revealed that she is intersex and was born with undescended testes that doctors removed when she was 10. “It’s very important to me in my life right now to break the taboo,” Odiele, 29, told USA Today. “At this point, in this day and age, it should be perfectly all right to talk about this.” The runway and fashion supermodel from Kortrijk, Belgium, hopes that telling her story will help the 1.7 percent of people born intersex, and lower the rate of surgeries to remove unformed reproductive organs that often occur before children can give consent. “I am proud to be intersex, but very angry that these surgeries are still happening,” Odiele says, adding, “It is an important part of my life to talk about this. You can be whoever you want. It doesn’t matter.”