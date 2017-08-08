Amber Heard Speaks Out on Split from Elon Musk: We 'Care Deeply for One Another and Remain Close'
Style
Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and More Models Spill Their Best Behind-The-Scenes Secrets
Find out the truth about sexy poses, preparing for the runway and embarrassing photo edits
Posted on
More
1 of 7
BELLA HADID
The secret: I had to practice my smile for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Before making her big debut at the lingerie brand's 2016 show, the normally serious model had to get that whole carefree attitude thing down. "I am not a very good smiler on cue. I have to practice that a lot," she told PEOPLE before the runway show. "This is about personality. It's about the lingerie, but you also have to keep a smile on your face. You have to interact. It's a different experience than I am really used to. I think that's why everybody gets so nervous for this show — because it's so different." The grin training went down in her New York City apartment. "I have to close my best friend and roommate's door and put a big mirror in front of it so she can't get out of her room so that I have a part of the apartment to walk and practice," Hadid shared.
2 of 7
ASHLEY GRAHAM
The secret: That sultry pose was painful AF
Graham recently posed for a super sexy New York magazine cover and spread. While it looked stunning, one particular image from the piece required some uncomfortable contortion. "This is one of the hardest positions I've had to be in for a photo shoot," she revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “My knees were up (close to my shoulders) and I was bending all the way down … I had to push my neck up. It was very difficult. It took 30 minutes for the one shot." She may have been in pain, but because she's a pro, Graham's face screams "sensual, relaxed goddess" in the pic.
3 of 7
KATE UPTON
The secret: I was so cold during the Sports Illustrated cover shoot that I lost hearing and eyesight
Upton dropped jaws when she graced the cover of the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which featured her donning a bikini amid freezing Antarctic temperatures. As it turns out, wearing a swimsuit in winter weather is just as torturous as one would predict. "It was freezing. I'm from Florida, so it wasn't great for me. When I came back I was losing hearing and eyesight because my body was shutting down, it was working so hard to keep warm," she shared on Today. "I could really only do it for a minute and then everyone would come running and throw blankets on top of me and they would build me like a little blanket cave. I really went all out on this. We went there thinking we might not even get a shot, and came back with the cover."
4 of 7
KENDALL JENNER
The secret: I strategically plan my post-show binges
Jenner ensured that she'd get to finally satisfy her cravings after walking in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show by hosting a hamburger party. "Kenny is the MVP. She set up all of this so we could eat burgers tonight after the show. Come through," her bestie, Bella Hadid, said in a Snapchat video from the burger bash. After finishing her burger, Jenner moved on to a steaming crock of mac and cheese for "round 2."
5 of 7
BEHATI PRINSLOO
The secret: Marc Jacobs paid me in Marc Jacobs
The runway veteran gave PeopleStyle the scoop on what she got to take home from all of the famous designers she walked for. "Usually when you get the Marc Jacobs show, they'd pay you in trade. You go into those closets and it's all merchandise, all stuff from past seasons," she revealed. "It was amazing because you'd get vintage pieces so I still have a bunch of things that I cherish. I have these heels that I never wore because they're so cute, and then all the VS robes from backstage, they're such an iconic, special thing."
6 of 7
TYRA BANKS
The secret: I would make my hair bigger to hide weight gain
In 2015, the iconic supermodel dished to PEOPLE about how she managed to always look fierce no matter what kind of shape she was in. "When I would gain weight and I had a big Victoria's Secret shoot, say they wanted me to shoot the cover of the swimsuit issue, I would just make my hair bigger to make my booty look smaller!" she said. "I would be like, 'I ate burgers for two months, and my ass is 10 lbs. heavier,' so I would tell my hairdresser to clip more tracks in and tease it up!"
7 of 7
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The secret: I watched editors photoshop pubic hairs out
While discussing hair removal with the Huffington Post, Teigen revealed that she once saw way more than she ever wanted to at a swimsuit shoot. "I once watched [a photoshopping session] at a shoot. They just zoom in on your bikini line. The whole computer screen is your bikini line. And I’ve seen people pluck hairs with that little tool … That was the worst. I'm never watching that again," she said. Unfortunately, removing hair the old, tech-free way can be just as traumatic. "I also videotaped my first bikini wax for Sports Illustrated years ago," Teigen shared. "Just my face. I was so scared, it was my first year … I realized when I get scared, I just go silent. The camera just trembles and falls, and there's dead silence, like in the Blair Witch Project at the end."
See Also
More
Amber Heard Speaks Out on Split from Elon Musk: We 'Care Deeply for One Another and Remain Close'