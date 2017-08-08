Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and More Models Spill Their Best Behind-The-Scenes Secrets 

BELLA HADID

The secret: I had to practice my smile for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Before making her big debut at the lingerie brand's 2016 show, the normally serious model had to get that whole carefree attitude thing down. "I am not a very good smiler on cue. I have to practice that a lot," she told PEOPLE before the runway show. "This is about personality. It's about the lingerie, but you also have to keep a smile on your face. You have to interact. It's a different experience than I am really used to. I think that's why everybody gets so nervous for this show — because it's so different." The grin training went down in her New York City apartment. "I have to close my best friend and roommate's door and put a big mirror in front of it so she can't get out of her room so that I have a part of the apartment to walk and practice," Hadid shared.