Gigi, Is That You? 8 Times Models Transformed Their Look for Fashion

We’re aware that models have to switch up their looks for different shoots, but these six models almost fooled us with their chameleon-like transformations. Almost.

Gigi Hadid‘s stunning new campaign for Max Mara, in which she poses upside down with her legs elevated, shows off her versatility as a model. Maybe it’s because she’s upside down or rocking Marie Antoinette hair, but it took us a few moments to recognize her.

Here are six more models who made us think, “I know her from somewhere …” until we realized who she was.

Cara Delevingne

We could only tell this 2013 shot was Delevingne (at the Chanel show) thanks to that tell-tale tongue action.

Lily-Rose Depp

Not bad for her very first magazine cover. In 2016, the 17-year-old model transformed for her Love Magazine cover shoot.

Kaia Gerber



The 15-year-old model’s look for for Marc Jacobs 2016 mixes up her girl-next-door image.

Kendall Jenner

On the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, Jenner went bra-less and eyebrow-less. And she owned it.

Kendall Jenner, Again

Can you spot her in this Givenchy shot? Hint: She bleached her eyebrows again.

Kendall Jenner, Again Again (Last One, We Promise)

“For me, it is the ability of a model to effortlessly transform into a look and character that makes her so appealing and inspiring,” Marc Jacobs captioned this shot of Jenner for a fall 2016 ad.

Bella Hadid

The model’s Winter 2016 spread for Paper prove she’s just as versatile as sister Gigi … and looks surprisingly good in neon green eyeliner.

