Gigi, Is That You? 8 Times Models Transformed Their Look for Fashion

We’re aware that models have to switch up their looks for different shoots, but these six models almost fooled us with their chameleon-like transformations. Almost.
Gigi Hadid‘s stunning new campaign for Max Mara, in which she poses upside down with her legs elevated, shows off her versatility as a model. Maybe it’s because she’s upside down or rocking Marie Antoinette hair, but it took us a few moments to recognize her.
Here are six more models who made us think, “I know her from somewhere …” until we realized who she was.
Cara Delevingne
We could only tell this 2013 shot was Delevingne (at the Chanel show) thanks to that tell-tale tongue action.
Lily-Rose Depp
Not bad for her very first magazine cover. In 2016, the 17-year-old model transformed for her Love Magazine cover shoot.
Kaia Gerber
The 15-year-old model’s look for for Marc Jacobs 2016 mixes up her girl-next-door image.
Kendall Jenner
On the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, Jenner went bra-less and eyebrow-less. And she owned it.
Kendall Jenner, Again
Can you spot her in this Givenchy shot? Hint: She bleached her eyebrows again.
Kendall Jenner, Again Again (Last One, We Promise)
KENDALL, Supermodel I will always remember the first time I met Kendall during castings for our Fall 2014 fashion show. Katie Grand invited her to come by the studio for a brief introduction before she was photographed for the model boards. At the time, I knew very little about Kendall… As history now has it, her very first fashion show was for Marc Jacobs Fall 2014. Kendall has since been a part of every show along with being featured in our Spring ’15 ad campaign (also shot by David Sims). It goes without saying that Kendall has gone on to establish an incredible career for herself and every bit of it is a testament to her hard work, passion and desire. During castings for Fall ’16, due to the enormous height of the boots we designed, we had to make certain that each girl was able to walk (and walk safely). Kendall slid those boots on and walked around the studio as if she was in a pair of running shoes: statuesque, confident and just as enthusiastic and excited to be doing the show as if it was her first one. For me, it is the ability of a model to effortlessly transform into a look and character that makes her so appealing and inspiring. Photographed by David Sims for our Fall ’16 ad as a Goth Goddess is the sweet, kind and ultimate professional, Kendall Jenner.
“For me, it is the ability of a model to effortlessly transform into a look and character that makes her so appealing and inspiring,” Marc Jacobs captioned this shot of Jenner for a fall 2016 ad.
Bella Hadid
The model’s Winter 2016 spread for Paper prove she’s just as versatile as sister Gigi … and looks surprisingly good in neon green eyeliner.
Which shoot surprises you the most? Share below!