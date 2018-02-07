Model Stormi Bree Seemingly Shades Kylie Jenner for Naming Her Baby Girl Stormi

Reactions to the announcement of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter’s name reveal have ranged from adoration to a few pretty harsh digs, with some likening it to a weather forecast rather than an appropriate baby name. But one model and fellow mom has a more personal reaction to Stormi Webster’s unique moniker: Stormi Bree.

The 27-year-old former Miss Teen USA didn’t appear to be very impressed to now share a name with the youngest member of the next KarJenner brood. She shared a black-and-white photo of herself with a scowl on her face, some side eye and the caption “Current mood🕷.”

Although there was no mention of Jenner or her baby, the post came about an hour after the 20-year-old reality star shared the first image of her daughter and revealed her name on Instagram Tuesday evening.

Current mood🕷 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

Stormi Bree and Kylie Jenner Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Fans immediately assured the model that she was the original, with one writing, “Chill you’re forever and always be the original Stormi.”

Others, however, felt she had no claim over the namesake. “She’s not the only one who’s allowed to have that name,” another wrote.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

It’s no surprise Kylie revealed her daughter’s name plainly, and on her own terms. “She has a baby name [picked out],” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the birth, adding, “She is not selling baby pictures.”

Bree has some experience of her own in choosing unique baby names. In August, she and fellow model Lucky Blue Smith welcomed their daughter Gravity Blue.