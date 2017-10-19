Modcloth Launches on Jet.com with Over 600 Fabulous Styles - Here Are 7 We're Shopping for Fall

Love Modcloth’s cute clothing and accessories? Great news: It’s now even easier, thanks to the brand’s official launch on Jet.com! Jet, an online destination for shoppers looking to score thousands of brand-name fashion, home, beauty items and more with big savings (and free shipping on orders over $35!), has teamed up with the fashion retailer for a curated collection of clothing and accessories, and we know you’re going to love it. Known for inclusive sizing, unique styles and partnerships with hundreds of independent designers, Modcloth is the place to shop for every body type and style vibe. The collaboration is bringing over 600 exclusive styles ranging from tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear, accessories and more to Jet shoppers. With all those fabulous options to choose from, we’ve gone ahead and picked out seven favorite fall pieces to add to your shopping cart right now.

Scroll down to start shopping, and hurry – styles are already selling out fast!

Plaid Skirt

This A-line plaid midi skirt is perfect for fall. Pair it with your favorite booties or oxfords for a fun retro vibe.

Buy It! Modcloth Prim Class Hero Midi Skirt in Plaid, $69.99; jet.com

Flared Jeans

Rock these flares with a pair of platform booties and a cozy knit.

Buy It! Modcloth Wrangler Flared Finesse Jeans, $89.99; jet.com

Striped Dress

Comfy knits are one of our fall essentials, and this striped dress is a must.

Buy It! Modcloth Led to Achieve Long Sleeve Knit Dress, $64.99; jet.com

Plaid Blanket Scarf

Wrap yourself up this fall in a cozy and chic plaid blanket scarf.

Buy It! Modcloth Willamette Wanderings Plaid Blanket Scarf in Classic, $24.99; jet.com

RELATED: Celebrity Halloween Costumes You Already Have in Your Closet

Corduroy Trousers

Pair these maroon corduroy trousers with a crisp button down shirt and blazer for an office-ready fall look.

Buy It! Modcloth Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers with Buttons, $79.99; jet.com

Plaid Coat

Statement coats are everything this fall and winter. Make this plaid belted one yours.

Buy It! Modcloth Belted Plaid Coat with Wide Collar, $139.99; jet.com

Ruffle Dress

Add a pair of pretty statement earrings, a quirky clutch and some velvet heels and you’re ready for any special occasion.

Buy It! Modcloth Sleeveless Chiffon Ruffle Dress in Navy Blossom, $64.99; jet.com

Which Modcloth styles are you shopping at Jet.com? Comment below and let us know!