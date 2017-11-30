Moda Operandi doesn’t always offer discounts but when they do, they’re good. So good in fact, styles are already selling out – and we mean fast. If you’re a fan of the luxury retailer then you know that they have one of the best selections of designer fashions on the web which is why we’re not running, we’re sprinting to shop The Designer Sale happening now. For a limited time you can enjoy up to 60 percent off an insanely amazing selection of fall and winter styles – the discount is already applied for you so there’s no code necessary. Scroll down to indulge in the most beautiful styles from designers such as Proenza Schouler, Roksanda, Christopher Kane and more before the offer ends!

Red Satin Heels

Stuart Weitzman’s ‘Nudist’ sandals have a cult following and in this gorgeous satin red, we can’t help but join that cult.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman M’O Exclusive: Nudist Satin Sandals, $307 (orig. $395)

One-Shoulder Graphic Print Dress

What’s black and white and has one shoulder? This beautiful Proenza Schouler dress that needs to be in your closet – right now.

Buy It! Proenza Schouler Printed Chiffon and Ponte Dress, $851 (orig. $1,350)

Statement-Making Sequin Earrings

Let your accessories do the talking this holiday season. Add these sequin statement earrings to any outfit and you’re good to go.

Buy It! Christopher Kane Sequin Earrings, $170 (orig. $195)

Embellished Denim

If sequin party dresses aren’t your thing, try rocking a pair of embellished denim to your holiday soirées instead. Just add some heels and a fun top and you’ll be sure to shine.

Buy It! 3×1 Burke Embellished Mid-Rise Jeans, $351 (orig. $425)

Ring Handle Leather Box Bag

This leather box bag is modern and unique – and perfect for fitting just the essentials.

Buy It! Roksanda Neneh Leather Bag, $1,773 (orig. $1,970)

Floral Maxi Dress

A pretty floral maxi dress is a closet essential. Wear it over a cashmere turtleneck with boots or under a chunky cardigan for a look that is romantic and cozy.

Buy It! Vivetta Bariki Floral Slip Dress with Neck Tie, $465 (orig. $600)

Velvet Ankle Boots

Velvet is one of the biggest trends of the season and these ankle boots are the perfect way to work it into your winter wardrobe.

Buy It! Tabitha Simmons Kiki Velvet Ankle Boots, $594 (orig. $825)

